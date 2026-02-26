‘Ironclad alliance’: Diplomat assures PH of US support amid China’s threats of economic sanctions

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 February) – United States Chargé d’Affaires Y. Robert Ewing reiterated Thursday his country’s commitment to stand by the Philippines amid China’s veiled warning of possible economic sanctions on the Philippines over the West Philippine Sea dispute.

United States Chargé d’Affaires Y. Robert Ewin at Ateneo de Davao University on Thursday, 26 February 2026. MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

In an interview with reporters at Ateneo de Davao University, Ewing said the US government will continue to uphold its ironclad relationship with the Philippines.

“We stand by the Philippines, not only as partners in prosperity, and friends, partners, and allies, but this alliance is ironclad,” he said.

He added the US will continue to strengthen its cooperation with the Philippines, particularly by promoting the people-to-people connections between the two countries.

In a statement on February 13, Ji Lingpeng, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines, addressed criticisms from Philippine senators and their calls for the “recall of the aggressive and sensitive Chinese ambassador” by saying that “any serious damage to diplomatic relations, including the downgrading of those relations, would cost millions of jobs.”

“Are these senators prepared to personally compensate those for their lost incomes? Or is grandstanding easier when someone else pays the price?” the Chinese official asked.

Philippine Marines train with their US counterparts during the Joint Marine Exercise 2025 (MAREX 2025) in Barangay Penansaran, Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on April 9. MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

Amid rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea, Ewing hinted that this year’s Balikatan exercise will be one of the largest military drills, which will involve the participation of other countries.

Balikatan, scheduled from April 30 to May 13, is an annual military exercise of the US and the Philippines under the Visiting Forces Agreement.

He said the US continues to stand “shoulder to shoulder with our Philippine allies, and we’ll continue to do so.”

“We’re pleased to work side by side with our Philippine partners and allies, and one of the focuses on Balikatan is interoperability. I’m pleased to announce for Balikatan Exercise involves several countries, and one of the largest Balikatan exercises is coming,” he said.

Ewing emphasized the importance of Davao and Mindanao to the US-Philippines relationship.

He said he met with executives from the American Chamber of Commerce and discussed ways to “expand investments here in Mindanao and Davao” in the areas of agriculture, energy, and infrastructure. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)