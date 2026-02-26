ICC grants Duterte’s plea to skip hearing on detention

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 February) – The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, will proceed with the hearing on detention for former President Rodrigo R. Duterte even without his presence after Pre-Trial Chamber I granted his request to skip the proceeding scheduled on February 27.

In a four-page decision dated February 25, the chamber noted that Duterte, in his request, acknowledged his right to be present at the hearing to review his detention but chose to waive it.

It also said that Duterte is aware of the legal consequences of his waiver, as explained by his legal counsel.

“Considering that nothing in the Court’s legal framework requires the presence of the suspect at the hearing mandated by rule 118(3) of the Rules, the Chamber finds that, in the present circumstances, it is appropriate to grant Mr. Duterte’s Request,” the chamber added.

In his waiver, Duterte said that he trusts his lawyer, Nicholas Kaufman, and other members of his legal team to represent him.

“My Counsel has explained to me the legal consequences emanating from such a waiver, and I trust him and my ICC legal team to represent me faithfully. I do not wish to follow this hearing from outside the courtroom through the use of communications technology,” he said.

Duterte had also earlier waived his appearance in the confirmation of charges hearing.

“I do not wish to attend legal proceedings that I will forget within minutes. I am old, tired, and frail. I wish for this Court to respect my peace inside the cell it has placed me,” he said.

The former President, arrested on March 11, 2025, was flown that evening to The Hague, Netherlands, where the ICC is based.

Duterte is facing three counts of murder as crimes against humanity. He has been accused of being an “indirect co-perpetrator” in extrajudicial killings in connection with his bloody war on illegal drugs that allegedly took place between November 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019, during his tenure as mayor of Davao City and later as President of the Philippines. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)