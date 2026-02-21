ICC grants Duterte’s absence from hearings next week

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 20 February) – The International Criminal Court (ICC) has allowed former president Rodrigo Duterte to skip his confirmation of charges hearings next week even if the Pre-Trial judges found that his submissions in the request “are speculative, have no impact on the Court proceedings and are irrelevant.”



The decision of the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber 1 released on Friday afternoon (Philippine time) said the signed request submitted by Duterte is sufficient to fulfill the requirements for the waiver of a suspect’s right to participate in confirmation hearings.

“The Chamber hereby grants the request; decides that the hearing on the confirmation of charges will be held in the absence of Mr. Duterte.

The International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands. Photo courtesy of ICC website

“The Chamber, while acknowledging the objections of the Prosecution and the CLRV (Common Legal Representative of the Victims), considers that, in the present circumstances of the case, it is appropriate to proceed with the hearing on the confirmation of charges in the absence of Mr. Duterte,” the judges said.



In a statement, ICC spokesperson Oriane Maillet said the decision was based on the suspect’s waiver and not on health grounds.



“In regard of a panel of medical experts and legal circumstances of the case, the judges had found the suspect fit to attend, on 26 January 2026,” she added.

Earlier this week, Duterte filed a request to waive his right to attend the hearing for several reasons, including his non-recognition of the ICC’s jurisdiction over him.

In a redacted response to Duterte’s appeal filed on February 19, the Prosecution said Duterte is “available, fit, and should attend the hearing in person.”

The Prosecution cited an expert panel’s conclusion that Duterte is “fit, competent, and physically and mentally able” to participate.



The hearings are scheduled on February 23-24 and February 26-27. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)