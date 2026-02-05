Hundreds stranded as sea travel suspended in Northeastern Mindanao

TANDAG CITY, Surigao del Sur (MindaNews / 5 February) — As Tropical Storm “Basyang” approaches the eastern coast of Mindanao, the suspension of sea travel in the Caraga Region has left 424 passengers stranded and forced 92 vessels and 18 motor bancas to take shelter.

Coast Guard personnel in Claver, Surigao del Norte, help out in the pre-emptive evacuation. Photo: CGS SDN

Coast Guard District Northeastern Mindanao (CGDNEM) reported that rolling cargoes, three vessels and four motorized banca crafts remain stranded at various ports in the region.

CGDNEM has raised disaster preparedness measures, placing the region under red alert and temporarily halting sea travel across multiple ports.

In anticipation of the storm’s impact, CGDNEM activated its Deployable Response Groups, ensuring rescue teams and equipment are ready for immediate deployment. Personnel have been stationed at local government disaster offices to provide faster response if needed, while coastal patrols have been intensified to enhance public safety and maintain situational awareness.

Lt. Jazel C. Besas, CGDNEM public information officer, urged residents and sea travelers to prioritize safety. “Our teams are closely monitoring weather conditions, coordinating with local authorities, and engaging communities with reminders to avoid unnecessary travel. Safety remains our top priority,” she added.

The PAGASA weather bureau said that as of 7 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Basyang was estimated at 115 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, moving west northwestward at 20 km/h, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

The entire Caraga Region has been placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2, along with most parts of Northern Mindanao. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)