Foreign national dead from drowning in Tandag City

Coast Guard personnel place the remains of the foreign national who died from drowning in a cadaver bag. Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Sub-Station – Tandag

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 15 February) – A 33-year-old foreign national whose identity was still being withheld was confirmed dead after drowning at Mahayag Beach Resort in Barangay Buenavista, Tandag City.

His body was recovered Saturday afternoon following an intensive search and rescue operation led by the Philippine Coast Guard Tandag Sub-Station.

According to the initial report, the victim drowned after being caught in strong ocean currents while swimming with his partner.

Ensign Jobert R. Oslob, Acting Sub-Station Commander, said their office received a call around 3:15 p.m. on February 13 from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) reporting the incident and requesting immediate assistance.

According to Oslob, strong currents and limited underwater visibility repeatedly disrupted dive attempts and search and retrieval operations, forcing rescuers to recalibrate search patterns that continued through Friday and into Saturday morning.

The operation was conducted in close coordination with CDRRMO and Tandag City Emergency Response Team, Barangay Buenavista responders, and local fishermen who volunteered their boats to expand the search perimeter. Their involvement proved crucial in reaching areas inaccessible to rescue vessels due to shifting currents.

Oslob said that around 1:15 p.m. on February 14, responders located and recovered the victim’s body near the reported site. The remains were secured in a cadaver bag and turned over to the Philippine National Police Tandag for further investigation by 1:40 p.m.

Authorities have not yet publicly released the identity of the victim, pending proper notification of the family and completion of official procedures. Officials stressed that next-of-kin notification, and coordination with appropriate diplomatic channels remain a priority.

Reyveen John Geli, Officer-in-Charge of CDRRMO-Tandag reminded beachgoers to exercise caution when swimming in open waters, particularly amid strong or unpredictable currents.

He also encouraged beach operators and local communities to continue training volunteers, strengthen emergency procedures, and install safety markers to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“This incident reinforces the importance of proactive water safety education, local capacity building and clear coordination channels,” said Geli. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)