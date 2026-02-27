WebClick Tracer

LEADERBOARD AD

Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us

Support Journalism

JOURNALISM

Support Journalism

LEADERBOARD AD

SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
ADVERTISE
Facebook Instagram Youtube X-twitter Tiktok Reddit

FACT CHECK | Viral YouTube videos claiming Duterte ICC case dismissed are false

By  Fact Check

|  February 27, 2026 - 4:44 pm

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 February ) – A YouTube channel named NEWS UPDATE FILES has uploaded two videos claiming that former president Rodrigo Duterte has been released from detention after the International Criminal Court (ICC) supposedly dismissed his crimes against humanity case.

Both claims are FALSE.

The first video, titled “FPRRD NAKA-LAYA-NA! CASE D1SMISSED NA! 1CC NAG DISISY0N BIGLA! NAG-KA B0T0HAN SA 1CC DUTERTE PANALO!”, was first posted on February 24, 2026, as Duterte’s confirmation of charges hearings were ongoing in The Hague.

Featured Images template 18 1

A second video was uploaded the following day, February 25, 2026, bearing the title “ITO NA! SAWAKAS! FPRRD NANALO NA! GOODNEWS! 1CC JUDGES KINUM-P1RMA NA! R0DRIG0 DUTERTE RELLEASED NA!”

MindaNews fact-checked these because news about Duterte’s supposed dismissal and release have gained traction despite the fact that the confirmation of charges hearing in the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands is still ongoing. It started on February 23, continued on February 24, and again on February 26 and 27. 

The Youtube channel describes itself as a trusted source for the latest news about President Bongbong Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, and key events shaping the Philippines today.  It currently has around 57,000 subscribers.

As of 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, the February 24 video has garnered over 46.2k views, 3.1k likes, and more than 300 comments, with viewers expressing celebration, confusion, and debate over the supposed development. 

The February 25 video has drawn even more engagement, reaching around 95.6k views, over 9.2k likes, and more than 600 comments.

Contrary to the videos’ titles, Duterte’s case before the International Criminal Court has not been dismissed. 

The proceedings are currently at the confirmation of charges stage, which is a crucial pre-trial phase where judges determine whether there are substantial grounds to believe the accused is responsible for the alleged crimes.

The case covers alleged crimes against humanity committed by former President Rodrigo Duterte between November 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019, in relation to killings linked to his so-called “war on drugs.”

Duterte, who remains in ICC custody in The Hague following his arrest in March 2025, waived his right to appear at the confirmation of charges  hearing. He is represented in court by his counsel, Nicholas Kaufman.

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public for potential fact-check stories.

 About MindaNews Fact Check

MindaNews Fact Check seeks to fight misinformation and disinformation circulating on the internet, news platforms and communities that we serve.

What is MindaNews Fact Check?
Submit a Lead

Methodology

As a news media organization, we strictly adhere to accuracy, fairness, balance, independence, accountability and transparency not just in our fact-checking initiative but in all other aspects of our work at MindaNews. We fact-check a claim that is specifically claimed to be a fact and involved the public interest or the welfare of the people. We debunk false claims using official government records, journals or interviews with experts. We don’t fact check opinions.

How Do We Fact Check?

 Correction Policy

Consistent with our trust for factual reporting, we will rectify any error that we have committed. If you spot a factual error, you may notify the MindaNews Editors.
Correction Process
Submit a Correction

About MindaNews

Mindanao Institute of Journalism​

MindaNews is the news service arm of the Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MinJourn). MindaNews was founded in 2001 by independent, professional Mindanawon journalists who left the country’s most widely-circulated Manila-based broadsheet to tell the stories of Mindanao from the lenses of Mindanawons.
Read More
Complaints Policy
Facebook Instagram Youtube X-twitter Tiktok Reddit