FACT CHECK | Viral YouTube videos claiming Duterte ICC case dismissed are false

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 February ) – A YouTube channel named NEWS UPDATE FILES has uploaded two videos claiming that former president Rodrigo Duterte has been released from detention after the International Criminal Court (ICC) supposedly dismissed his crimes against humanity case.
Both claims are FALSE.
The first video, titled “FPRRD NAKA-LAYA-NA! CASE D1SMISSED NA! 1CC NAG DISISY0N BIGLA! NAG-KA B0T0HAN SA 1CC DUTERTE PANALO!”, was first posted on February 24, 2026, as Duterte’s confirmation of charges hearings were ongoing in The Hague.
A second video was uploaded the following day, February 25, 2026, bearing the title “ITO NA! SAWAKAS! FPRRD NANALO NA! GOODNEWS! 1CC JUDGES KINUM-P1RMA NA! R0DRIG0 DUTERTE RELLEASED NA!”
MindaNews fact-checked these because news about Duterte’s supposed dismissal and release have gained traction despite the fact that the confirmation of charges hearing in the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands is still ongoing. It started on February 23, continued on February 24, and again on February 26 and 27.
The Youtube channel describes itself as a trusted source for the latest news about President Bongbong Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, and key events shaping the Philippines today. It currently has around 57,000 subscribers.
As of 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, the February 24 video has garnered over 46.2k views, 3.1k likes, and more than 300 comments, with viewers expressing celebration, confusion, and debate over the supposed development.
The February 25 video has drawn even more engagement, reaching around 95.6k views, over 9.2k likes, and more than 600 comments.
Contrary to the videos’ titles, Duterte’s case before the International Criminal Court has not been dismissed.
The proceedings are currently at the confirmation of charges stage, which is a crucial pre-trial phase where judges determine whether there are substantial grounds to believe the accused is responsible for the alleged crimes.
The case covers alleged crimes against humanity committed by former President Rodrigo Duterte between November 1, 2011 and March 16, 2019, in relation to killings linked to his so-called “war on drugs.”
Duterte, who remains in ICC custody in The Hague following his arrest in March 2025, waived his right to appear at the confirmation of charges hearing. He is represented in court by his counsel, Nicholas Kaufman.
As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public for potential fact-check stories.