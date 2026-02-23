FACT CHECK | Viral video on ‘Surigao landslide’ is misleading

DAVAO CITY (23 February 2026) – A video posted by digital creator Notan Sabpa, based in Surigao City, claiming to show a landslide that “just suddenly happened” has gone viral on Facebook with numerous concerned citizens sharing the post.
The video, captioned with the overlay text “Landslide 3:20 pm” and “Karon lang jud kalit kay ang panghitabo” (“This just suddenly happened just now”), was uploaded yesterday, February 22, at 6:07 PM.
As of 10:30 AM today, it has gained over 67,000 views, 430 reactions, and more than a hundred shares.
The video is misleading and has no connection to any recent landslide incident in the Philippines.
MindaNews fact-checked this video because it spread rapidly across Facebook, especially amid growing public anxiety following days of heavy rains, flooding, and landslides in parts of Mindanao.
The clip was edited with added background audio of people screaming in distress, shouting lines such as “Ginoo ko!” (“My God!”) and “Hala, hadlok kaayo diria!” (“Oh no, things are very terrifying here!”), creating the impression that the video showed a real-time local disaster.
The comment section was flooded with concerned citizens asking where the landslide happened, warning relatives, and fearing casualties.
However, the clip used by the creator is not from the Philippines, and not from 2026.
The footage is actually from the Wuyigou landslide that occurred on July 17, 2024 in Zigui County, Hubei Province, China. Multiple videos of the same incident were recorded by nearby residents from different angles.
One clearer copy of the footage was uploaded on YouTube by the account “nemo li” with the title “山体滑坡有多恐怖” (“How terrifying are landslides?”).
Another version was shared on Facebook by the Donegal Weather Channel, which credited the clip to user “yangyubin1998,” known for posting China-based disaster-related videos on the social media platform X.
Zigui County is located in Hubei Province in central China and is geographically unrelated to recent landslides in Mindanao.
Therefore, the claim implied in the caption that the video showed a recent local landslide is inaccurate in time, place, and context.
As of the latest reports, eight people have died due to deadly flooding and landslides caused by a shear line in the Davao Region, with four fatalities recorded in Davao de Oro and four in Davao Oriental.
Posting old disaster footage with misleading captions during an ongoing emergency only adds to confusion, fear, and disinformation among the public.
As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes leads or suggestions from the public for potential fact-check stories. (Allizah Keziah Manulat / MindaNews)