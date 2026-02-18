WebClick Tracer

FACT-CHECK | Aphelion occurs on July 6, 2026, contrary to forwarded messages

By  Fact Check

February 18, 2026

Multiple posts and messages forwarded across social media platforms contain claims that the weather will get colder due to the Aphelion Phenomenon, and people should take measures to protect their health.

These posts are FALSE.

MindaNews is fact-checking this claim as these are not immediately verifiable through forwarded messages. Moreover, other posts have created social media content with the same claim, with no immediate verifiability.

The posts had already been debunked as early as 2023.

Moreover, as early as 2022, Mario Raymundo, senior weather specialist at Pagasa, had explained in an interview with PTV that there is no correlation between aphelion and the weather and human health.

Contrary to the social media posts and messages, aphelion doesn’t last from January until August. What occurs in early January is perihelion.

Moreover, scientific sources say that the perihelion does not affect Earth’s seasons.

One such forwarded message – which MindaNews received on January 7 – reads:

“Starting tomorrow at 5:00 AM: we will experience the APHELION PHENOMENON.

The Earth will be very far from the Sun. We cannot see the phenomenon, but we CAN feel its impact. It will last until the month of August. We will have colder weather than ever before, which can lead to flu, coughing, difficulty breathing, etc.

We must boost our immunity by using plenty of vitamins and supplements to strengthen our health. The distance from the Earth to the Sun is normally 5 light-minutes or 90 million km. During the Aphelion phenomenon, we are 152 million km away from the Sun — that’s 66% further.

The air will become colder, and our bodies are not used to this temperature — it is a significant difference.

We must maintain our health as best we can. Whether it is cloudy or sunny, the cold will increase just the same!!!

Please share this information with all your family and friends, as many people as possible, so they too can take precautions.”

Here are some of those Facebook posts:

One of these, posted by Baguio City Views Baguio City Views and apparently just a Filipino translation of the same message above, says:

Simula bukas ng 5:00 AM: mararanasan natin ang #APHELION #PHENOMENON. Ang Earth ay magiging napakalayo mula sa Araw.

Hindi natin nakikita ang kababalaghan, ngunit ramdam natin ang epekto nito. Ito ay tatagal hanggang sa buwan ng Agosto. Magkakaroon tayo ng mas malamig na panahon kaysa dati, na maaaring humantong sa trangkaso, pag-ubo, kahirapan sa paghinga, atbp. Dapat nating palakasin ang ating kaligtasan sa pamamagitan ng paggamit ng maraming bitamina at suplemento upang palakasin ang ating kalusugan.

The post has since gathered a few engagements.

CHRESTHETIC , a business page, shared a similar content about the Aphelion Phenomenon on January 8, ending its post with a pitch to buy its products – jackets, hoodies, and sweaters – “to keep safe” from the supposed effects of such a phenomenon.

Debunking the claims

According to a post on Britannica, aphelion, in astronomy, is the point in the orbit of a planet, comet, or other body most distant from the Sun. When the Earth is at its aphelion in early July, it is about 4,800,000 km (3,000,000 miles) farther from the Sun than when at its perihelion (the point of the Earth’s orbit that is nearest to the Sun) in early January.

In its calendar of astronomical events for January 2026, state weather bureau Pagasa says perihelion occurred on January 4 at 1:16 a.m. (Philippine Standard Time).

According to National Geographic, the perihelion in 2026 happened on January 3 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time or 17:15 UTC, about two weeks after the December solstice. Philippine Standard Time is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time.

The same National Geographic post explains: “While Earth’s changing distance from the sun does affect our climate, perihelion does not have a drastic impact on our seasons.”

“…Perihelion increases the intensity of sunlight reaching Earth by about seven percent compared to aphelion. Since perihelion happens in January, that extra energy primarily affects the Southern Hemisphere, which is tilted toward the sun at the time. While that means Southern Hemisphere summers are slightly more intense than Northern Hemisphere summers, the impact on temperature remains modest.”

A post on Farmers Almanac says: “Aphelion 2026 occurs on July 6, 2026 at 1:31 p.m. At the moment of aphelion, the Sun will be over 94 million miles away, or over 3 million miles farther as compared to when the Earth is closest to it (perihelion).”

“While three million miles may sound significant, Earth’s overall distance from the Sun is so great that this change in distance has virtually no effect on weather patterns,” the post clarifies. (H. Marcos Mordeno / MindaNews)

As with all our other reports, MindaNews welcomes fact check leads or suggestions from the public. 


