Ex-President Duterte’s youngest brother dies

Benjamin Duterte (L) with Vice President Sara Duterte, Rep. Paolo Duterte, and Mayor Sebastian Duterte. From the Inday Sara Duterte FB page

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 7 February) – Benjamin “Bong” Duterte, the youngest brother of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, has died.

The Duterte siblings’ cousin, Nitzkie Lopez Sodusta, announced his death in a Facebook post on Saturday. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

In a statement, Vice President Sara Duterte thanked the supporters for expressing sympathies to their family.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all who have expressed their sympathies and prayers for the passing of my uncle, Benjamin R. Duterte. We are deeply thankful for your compassion and remembrance,” she said.

She called her uncle, Tiyo Bong, “one of the strengths beneath our wings” during the national and local campaign planning and operations for the May 12, 2025 elections.

“His quiet leadership will be deeply missed as we look ahead to the 2028 elections. We take comfort in our faith, knowing that we now have a campaign manager in heaven securing the success of the Filipino people,” she said.

She said that before his passing, her uncle expressed his wish that the wake and burial be limited to family and selected friends.

“Rest peacefully, you will always be remembered with love. Your laughter and spirit will echo in our memories. Thinking of you and the special bond we shared. You touched more lives than you knew — rest in peace,” Sodusta added.

Sodusta expressed their condolences to the Duterte family.

Former Mindanao Development Authority chair Mabel Sunga, a known ally of the Duterte family, offered her deepest condolences to Benjamin’s family.

Dr. Richard Mata, a supporter of the former President, likewise extended his condolences to the family in a post on his Facebook page, “Dr. Richard and Erika Mata.” (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)