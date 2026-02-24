Davao City Council offers prayers for ex-president accused of crimes against humanity before ICC

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 February)— The members of the 21st City Council of Davao opened the regular session on Tuesday with a prayer for “fairness, clarity, and due process” as the International Criminal Court (ICC) continues its confirmation of charges hearing for former President Rodrigo R. Duterte in The Hague, Netherlands.

The local legislative body, through an opening prayer led by the 3rd District Councilor Myrna G. Dalodo-Ortiz, asked for “strength, peace of mind, and courage” for Duterte who is before the international tribunal accused as having committed crimes against humanity.

The city councilors, known allies of the Duterte family, are affiliated with either Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod (HTL), founded by former President Duterte, or Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), co-founded by Vice President Sara Duterte.

City Councilors offered a prayer for “fairness, clarity, and due process” for ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte at the start of its regular session on Tuesday, 24 February 2026. The ex-president is accused of having committed crimes against humanity at the International Criminal Court (ICC). MindaNews photo by Antonio L. Colina IV

The hearing commenced on February 23 and is scheduled to continue until February 27. During the confirmation of charges hearing, the ICC will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to establish substantial grounds to believe that Duterte committed the crimes charged.

The former President is charged with three counts of crimes against humanity: murders in or around Davao City during his mayoral period allegedly carried out by the so-called “Davao Death Squad”; murders of so-called “high-value targets” during his presidential period; and murders and attempted murders in barangay clearance operations during his presidency.

The period covered for these alleged crimes is between November 1, 2011 when the Philippines officially became a state party to the Rome Statute and on March 17, 2019, one year after the country notified the ICC of its withdrawal.

Second District Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang said in an interview that supporters have no plans to stage a rally in Davao while the confirmation of charges hearing is ongoing.

Duterte supporters are closely monitoring the televised hearing in The Hague, he said.

“There is none. We want to give space to those proceedings in another country,” he said.

“We will just continue praying because the issue is very sensitive. I urge everybody to pray for the release of our popular mayor. We were deprived of our own mayor, who was chosen by the people of Davao. There is a mandate given to the person (Duterte). We were deprived of his service,” he said.

Duterte, who was arrested on March 11, 2025, and brought to the ICC that evening, won as mayor of Davao in the May 12, 2025 local elections.

With his continued detention in the ICC, his position was deemed vacant effective November 13.

Duterte’s youngest son, Sebastian Duterte, took over as mayor, while his grandson, Rodrigo Duterte II, as vice mayor. The two took their oaths of office on January 23, 2026.

The former Philippine leader, who earlier waived his attendance at the confirmation hearing, was represented by lawyer Nicholas Kaufman and a team of Filipino lawyers, many of whom were with him during his presidency.

The Filipino lawyers included Salvador Medialdea, his former Executive Secretary; Martin Delgra III, former chairman of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB); Silvestre Bello III, former Labor Secretary; Alfredo Lim Jr.; Caesar Dulay, former Commissioner of the International Revenue; and Salvador Panelo, the former President’s chief Presidential Legal Counsel. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)