Consultations on anti-political dynasty bills set in CDO

The sprawling campus of Xavier University in downtown Cagayan de Oro City. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 18 February) — The Senate and House of Representatives will hold separate consultations on the anti-political dynasty bills in this city this week.

The Senate committee on electoral reforms and people’s participation chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros will hold its consultation on Thursday, while the House committee on suffrage and electoral reforms led by Lanao del Sur First District Rep. Zia Adiong will hold a similar activity on Friday.

Nestor Banuag Jr., director of the Xavier University Social Involvement and Advocacy Program, said the Senate consultation will take place at the school’s covered court.

The House committee will hold the consultation at the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines.

Hontiveros filed on November 20, 2025 Senate Bill 1548 titled “An Act Defining Political Dynasty and Prohibiting the Establishment Thereof.”

A total of 24 anti-political dynasty bills have been filed in the House. One of these is House Bill 6771 filed by Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III and House Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” A. Marcos.

Article II, Section 26 of the 1987 Constitution prohibits political dynasties “as may be defined by law.” However, nearly 40 years after its ratification, Congress has failed to pass an enabling law. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)