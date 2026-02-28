Confirmation of charges hearing ends; ICC to issue ruling within 60 days

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 February) — The Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court (ICC) will proceed with deliberations on whether to confirm the charges against former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, and is expected to deliver a decision within 60 days from Friday, the end of the four-day confirmation of charges hearing.

The judges heard the oral submissions of the prosecutor, the common legal representatives of the victims, and the legal team representing Duterte, from February 23, 24, 26 and 27.

According to the ICC, the Pre-Trial Chamber may either confirm the charges for which it has determined there is sufficient evidence and commit Duterte to trial before a Trial Chamber, or decline to confirm the charges where evidence is lacking and terminate the proceedings against him.

The Pre-Trial chamber may also “adjourn the hearing and request the Prosecutor to provide further evidence, to conduct further investigations, or to amend any charge for which the evidence submitted appears to establish a crime other than the one charged was committed.”

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, long-time mayor of Davao City, makes his first appearance before the International Criminal Court via video link from his detention center in The Hague, the Netherlands, on March 14, three days after he was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon arrival from Hong Kong. He was arrested in connection with his alleged crime against humanity in relation to his bloody war on drugs during his term as mayor, and later as president. ICC photo

The ICC judges who presided over the confirmation of charges hearing were Presiding Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc, along with Judges Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou and María del Socorro Flores Liera.

It said the “Defence and the Prosecutor cannot directly appeal Pre-Trial Chambers decision,” but added that either party can request authorization from it to appeal.

The former President, arrested on March 11, 2025, was flown that evening to The Hague in the Netherlands, where the ICC is based.

Duterte is suspected of the crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder, allegedly committed in the Philippines between 1 November 2011 and 16 March 2019, in the context of his bloody war on drugs.

The hearing on the confirmation of charges took place without Duterte, who had earlier waived his right to attend the proceedings.

“The purpose of the confirmation of charges hearing is for the judges to determine whether or not there is sufficient evidence to establish substantial grounds to believe that the suspect committed each of the crimes charged,” it said.

It added that the pre-trial chamber will elevate Duterte’s case to the Trial Chamber for trial if the charges are confirmed, either in full or in part. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)