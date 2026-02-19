Classes, work suspended in Surigao del Sur due to heavy rains

Motorists are stranded in Cabanahan, Nurcia, Lanuza, Surigao del Sur due to a flooded road on Thursday (19 February 2026). Photo courtesy of Ka Doray Vlog

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 19 February) – Classes and some work activities across Surigao del Sur were suspended on Thursday, February 19, due to continuous moderate to heavy rainfall brought by the shear line weather system.

Local government units (LGUs) also ordered preemptive evacuation in identified high-risk areas.

In Tandag City, Mayor Roxanne Pimentel issued Executive Order No. 11, activating the City Emergency Operations Center, suspending face to face classes at all levels, halting work in both public and private offices, and directing preemptive evacuation in flood- and landslide prone areas.

The other municipalities that announced class suspensions include Bayabas, Tago, Cagwait, Cortes, Lanuza, Carrascal, Madrid, Cantilan, Carmen, San Miguel, Lianga, Marihatag, Barobo, San Agustin, Tagbina, Hinatuan, Lingig, and City of Bislig.

Measures varied from full class suspension to the implementation of modular distance learning and work suspensions for teaching and non-teaching personnel, suspension of work in both public and private offices, while emergency response teams remain operational.

All campuses of North Eastern Mindanao State University shifted to online learning modalities today. Virtual classes will proceed unless the LGU in a campus area has declared work suspension.

Saint Theresa’s College of Tandag suspended face-to-face classes at all levels, and the college department shifted to asynchronous mode of learning during the suspension. Office operations continued, but employees affected by flooding or unable to report were advised to notify their respective offices.

Local DRRMs reminded residents to remain vigilant, avoid flood- and landslide prone areas and monitor official LGU announcements and weather advisories. Soil conditions remain saturated from previous rainfall, heightening the risk of flooding and landslides.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways-Caraga issued an advisory at 12 p.m. that the Sibahay Bridge to Junction Cortes road in Surigao del Sur along Surigao-Davao-Coastal Road is now passable on one lane for light vehicles after it was temporarily closed early Thursday morning due to heavy rains. Commuters are advised to avoid the area and follow updates.

Widespread flooding continued to affect the province with some roads still unsafe for motorists.

Earlier, Pagasa issued Heavy Rainfall Warning No. 3 for the Caraga Region at 11 a.m. Thursday. Orange warning, signaling high risk of flooding and landslides, covered several Surigao del Sur towns including Tandag, Tago, Bayabas, Cagwait, San Miguel, Marihatag, Lianga, San Agustin, Barobo, Hinatuan, Tagbina, Bislig, and Lingig, as well as parts of Agusan del Sur.

Yellow warning, indicating possible flooding and landslides, was raised for Cortes, Lanuza, Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, and other areas.

General Flood Advisory No. 4 warned that moderate to heavy rainfall (50–100 mm) will persist until noon of February 20, affecting Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Sur, with rivers such as Carac-an, Cantilan, Tandag, Tago, Hubo-Oteiza, Hinatuan and Bislig likely to be affected.

Disaster response teams across the province remain on heightened alert, urging residents to prioritize safety, follow evacuation orders, and stay updated on official advisories. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)