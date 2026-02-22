Cagayan de Oro Archbishop leads rally to commemorate People Power’s 40th anniversary

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 22 February) – Archbishop Jose Cabantan will lead a march-rally to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the People Power revolution that toppled the Marcos Sr. dictatorship in 1986.

Fr. Der John Faborada, head of the Cagayan de Oro Archdiocesan Media Center, said Archbishop Jose Cabantan will lead the mobilization for the rally, which will begin at the Misamis Oriental Provincial Capitol and end at Gaston Park in front of the Saint Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral.

Archbishop Jose Cabantan of the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro at the anti-corruption rally in Gaston Park, Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday, 29 November 2025. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

“We encourage our parishioners to remember the courage of those who participated in the EDSA Revolution. We must show them that we remain committed to that dream,” Faborada said.

He said the rally will start at around 1 p.m. and will conclude with a mass officiated by Archbishop Cabantan.

The Promotion of Church People’s Response (PCPR) in Northern Mindanao will also hold a separate rally on the same day.

In a pastoral letter issued on February 17, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) called for concrete steps to address what it described as widespread corruption in the political system.

“We must fight impunity together and support competent leaders,” the CBCP said. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)