Butuan bishop urges youth to reclaim EDSA 1986, end political deception

Hundreds of residents from Butuan City and neighboring towns gathered at Guingona Park in Butuan City on Wednesday, 25 February 2026, for the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolt, an event led by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Butuan. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 26 February) — A Catholic church leader here has challenged the youth to reclaim the spirit of the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolt by voting wisely and ending the cycle of political deception.

Speaking at the commemoration of the historic event that happened 40 years ago on Wednesday, which also marked the second phase of the Diocese of Butuan’s Transparency, Accountability, and Good Governance (i-TAG) White Movement, Bishop Cosme Damian R. Almedilla challenged Generation Z voters, warning that repeated deception during elections has come at a steep cost for ordinary Filipinos.

“How many times must we be deceived before we learn? Young people, how many times must you be fooled by sweet promises?… I am enjoining all young people, especially Generation Z, to be wise in the coming elections. Your one good vote can change the Philippines for the better. Just one good vote,” Almedilla said.

The event, held at Guingona Park and attended by hundreds of residents from Butuan City and neighboring towns, was mostly participated in by younger attendees carrying placards demanding transparency and accountability from the government.

Bishop Cosme Damian R. Almedilla of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Butuan speaks to the crowd during the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolt at Guingona Park in Butuan City on Wednesday. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO

Almedilla described the state of the country as a political, economic, and moral crisis rooted in what he called widespread and systemic corruption. He singled out political dynasties and personality-driven politics as among the most pressing problems the country must confront.

“Enough of political dynasties. Enough of patronage and personality-driven politics that have now spread throughout our country,” he said, adding that Filipinos must respond to the crisis not with mere enthusiasm but with courage.

The bishop also pushed back against those who say entrenched politicians cannot be removed from power.

“Remember, you have the power in your hands in the coming elections,” he told the mostly Gen Z crowd.

Fr. Junrey V. Aguillon, youth director of the Diocese of Butuan Commission on Youth, who explained the rationale behind the assembly, said the gathering was not just a mere event but a mission of faith and citizenship.

“Our theme reminds us that democracy is not a finished project. It is a continuing journey that needs to be strengthened by accountability and love of country,” Aguillon said.

The priest recalled the spirit of EDSA 40 years ago, describing the historic stretch of highway as more than just a site of political upheaval.

“The long road of EDSA became an open cathedral of faith where people choose truth over fear, peace over violence, and hope over despair. That was not only a political victory, it was a spiritual movement, a grace from God,” he said.

He emphasized that democracy is strengthened when citizens live with integrity in their daily lives, practice accountability in their actions, and show love for the country through their choices.

“Good governance is not only for leaders; it is the shared responsibility of all citizens. True change begins within ourselves, when we choose honesty even in small things, when we stand for truth even when it is difficult, when we care for the poor and defend what is right,” he said.

The gathering was part of a simultaneous nationwide observance led by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, with all 87 dioceses across the country participating.

Almedilla cited the three R’s put forward by CBCP president Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa: to remember, to repent, and to respond as the guiding framework for the Church’s collective call to action.

“Our future depends on it. If we do not respond, or if we respond poorly, our nation will continue to suffer,” Almedilla said.

He expressed hope that EDSA 40 would serve as a moment of genuine national renewal, particularly for the young.

“Whatever good was begun , and even died for by many heroes, may God allow it to reach its rightful fulfillment,” he said. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao/MindaNews)