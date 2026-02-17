Baste: China a ‘loving’ neighbor

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/17 February)– Amid heated exchanges between officials of the national government and the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines over the territorial dispute in the West Philippine Sea, Mayor Sebastian Duterte said he hates to see China’s ambassador subjected to what he described as “behavior that is unfriendly towards a loving neighbor.”

Duterte made the comments during the “Duyog ug Ambit: The 2026 Davao City Chinese New Year Celebration” at the Bucana Bridge streamed live on the City Government of Davao’s Facebook page.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte welcomes 2026, the Year of the Fire Horse, during the 2026 Chinese New Year celebration held at the Bucana Bridge in Davao City on 16 February 2026. The Bucana Bridge is a gift from China for Davao City given during the term of then President Rodrigo Duterte. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Duterte called China a “loving neighbor” that is “willing to share its growth and prosperity with the Philippines for years to come.”

“This narrative that is being pushed, I do not know by whom. I do not want to specifically point out who they are. They are in government. I hate to see the current ambassador having to deal with the behavior that is unfriendly towards a loving neighbor, and a peaceful neighbor towards the Philippines,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The livestream of the New Year Celebration from the City Government of Davao was unavailable as of 12:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Google search for the livestream led to the City Government’s page, but clicking the entry redirected to a notice that read: “This continent isn’t available right now. When this happens, it’s usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it’s been deleted.”

Duterte said trading, including exchanges of culture and people, between Mindanao and China dates back to the “pre-colonial Philippines,” noting that China “never colonized” the Philippines despite centuries of relations between the two countries.

“We have exchanges of culture and exchanges of all kinds, like people. But up to now, there has never been an attempt by the Chinese people to colonize the Philippines, and I’m sure it will stay the same way now and for years to come,” he said.

The Philippine government, however, has repeatedly condemned the harassment and aggression against Filipino fisherfolk by the Chinese Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea. In December 2025, a formal protest was reportedly filed by the Department of Foreign Affairs against the Chinese government after its Coast Guard fired water cannons on Filipino fishing boats.

On February 9, the Senate passed a resolution condemning “the recent public statements issued by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China that improperly criticize Philippine officials or institutions for actions undertaken in the performance of their official duties, as these are contrary to accepted standards of diplomatic conduct and mutual respect between States.”

It also affirmed “that the Republic of the Philippines has the sovereign right and responsibility to present, assert, and defend its official positions and national interests, in accordance with international law.”

Duterte, meanwhile, said Dabawenyos should be grateful to the Chinese government for funding the Bucana Bridge project, which he called as a “birthday gift” to his father, former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, and the city’s residents.

“We are fortunate to be given (the bridge), so we should be grateful. And we must remember that China is a friend and a neighbor. We don’t want our neighbors to become our enemies because neighbors are very close to us. Would you really want your neighbor to be your enemy, constantly gossiping and fighting whenever you step outside?” he said.

The Davao River Bridge is located in the Bucana District at the mouth of the Davao River, spanning over the east and west banks of the river and connecting the coastal roads.

The ₱3.126 billion for the Bucana Bridge was provided as a grant during the term of President Rodrigo Duterte under the Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation between China and the Philippines. (Antonio L. Colina IV/Mindanews)