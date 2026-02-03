Barobo mayor known for anti-mining advocacy survives ambush

TANDAG, SURIGAO DEL SUR (MindaNews/3 February)- A Surigao del Sur town mayor known for his stand against large-scale illegal gold mining operations survived an assassination attempt Tuesday, February 3.

According to police, Barobo mayor Ronito L. Martizano was on his way to the town at about 4:10 in the afternoon when the Toyota Hi Ace van he was on was suddenly blocked by a vehicle at Barangay Dughan, Barobo town.

Police Major Ralph Alexis Avenido, acting chief of police of the Barobo, said a still undetermined number of gunmen alighted from the vehicle and fired on the mayor’s van after which the suspects fled toward the direction of San Francisco, Agusan del Sur.

Mayor Ronito Martizano of Barobo, Surigao del Sur in an interview in his office 17 October 2025. MindaNews file photo by CHRIS V. PANGANIBAN, SR.

Martizano and his escort, identified as Private First Class Khevin Mark Claridad of the Philippine Army’s 67th Infantry Battalion, were both injured.

Police said both Martizano and Claridad were rushed to a local hospital where they have been pronounced in stable condition.

“As of the moment, our papa is receiving treatment,” Des Deseree Martizano, the mayor’s daughter, said in a statement.

“Naay igo niya sa may likod sa abaga dapit (He was hit at the back near the shoulder),” she said.

In her statement, the daughter asked for prayers for both her father and the mayor’s security escort and asked the public for “space for rest and recovery.”

Meanwhile, the Surigao del Sur Police Provincial Office (SDSPPO) said in a statement that it has formed a special investigation task group to spearhead the investigation of the incident.

A person of interest, according to the SDSPPO, has been identified and is the subject of police monitoring and validation.

Martizano, in an interview for an October 18, 2025 MindaNews story entitled “Surigao del Sur mayor says no to large-scale illegal mining,“ had said he had been receiving death threats because of his advocacy against illegal mining.

In the same story, the mayor was quoted as saying he was prohibiting gold mining near riverbanks

The mayor, who was a Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officer (MENRO) of the same town before joining politics, said he had heard reports that he might be ambushed for going against illegal miners.

Martizano had issued multiple cease-and-desist orders against several supposedly illegal mining operators backed by well-financed groups.

The mayor said he was pushing for a long-term shift from small-scale mining to agriculture, citing vast arable lands in Barobo’s countryside. (Queenie Casio/MindaNews)