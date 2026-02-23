Aside from Marcos Jr., defense blames media, civil society for Duterte’s fate

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 23 February) – Former President Rodrigo Duterte’s defense counsel before the International Criminal Court (ICC) blamed the media, nongovernment organizations, and human rights activists for his client’s arrest and detention for the charges of crimes against humanity.

In his opening statement during the confirmation of charges hearing on Monday night (Philippine time), lawyer Nicholas Kaufman accused the media, “controlled by the powerful and politically influential,” of putting Duterte in a bad light “with a sensational headline and a twisted editorial slant” to sell their papers “while promoting their partisan agenda.”

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, long-time mayor of Davao City during his first appearance before the International Criminal Court via video link from his detention center in The Hague, the Netherlands, on March 14, 2025. ICC photo

“They highlight the salacious while ignoring the true context because that is what captivates the readers,” Kaufman said, adding this made Duterte a target of privately-funded NGOs and human rights activists.

He said the media presented images of the anti-drug campaign that were “carefully crafted to shock the conscience and sway emotions.”

He described the titles of media reports as being “lifted out of a James Bond movie” such as “License to Kill” and “You Can Die Anytime.”

“Their narratives became the sacred, unchallengeable, and unshakeable truth,” he added.

Kaufman also hit President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in his opening statement for reneging on his earlier pronouncement not to assist the ICC in any way in relation to its investigation into Duterte’s drug war.

“Rodrigo Duterte was and will always remain a unique phenomenon. He speaks from the heart, sincerely and truthfully. And what a contrast between him and his successor in Malacanang. President Rody, his word was his word and the people knew it. President Bongbong, his word is for the wind and the people will not forget it,” he said.

Kaufman also hit critics who called the drug war as a war against the poor.

He cited that the drug campaign occurred while Duterte was implementing redistributive policies to alleviate poverty, namely, income tax reforms for workers, cash transfer program known as the 4Ps, and universal health care.

“The fact that the majority of those who died as a result of drug-related crimes were living in the most deprived areas is something which is endemic to every afflicted society. But can anyone seriously accuse this man, Rodrigo Duterte, who has lived such an openly frugal existence of taking up arms against the needy?” he said.

“As president, he shunned the luxuries and privileges of high office. He roamed coastal roads on his motorcycle not looking for people to kill, Mr. Prosecutor, but almost killing himself for his love of speed,” he continued.

He added that as a public prosecutor in Davao City, Duterte “developed a lifelong passion for law and order, something he unapologetically enforced as mayor of Davao City, not what the prosecution says is through murder and mayhem but through winning the love, respect, and admiration of his fellow citizens.” (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)