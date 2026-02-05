51,000 affected as Surigao del Sur activates full emergency response

TANDAG CITY, Surigao del Sur (MindaNews / 5 February) — Over 51,000 people have been affected by Tropical Storm “Basyang” as it continues to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and localized flooding in several parts of Surigao del Sur.

Barobo residents seek shelter at the Mother of Mercy Academy. Photo from the MMA Facebook page

Meanwhile, local government units across the province have activated full emergency preparedness and response measures following directives from Gov. Johnny T. Pimentel.

In its Situational Report No. 4, released at 6 p.m. Thursday, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that 61 barangays across multiple cities and municipalities were impacted, affecting 17,278 families or 51,706 persons by Basyang.

Of the total affected population, 1,866 families or 6,333 individuals are currently staying in 79 activated evacuation centers, while 104 families or 283 persons are temporarily sheltered outside evacuation facilities, mostly with relatives or in safer locations.

Among the most affected is the municipality of Carrascal, which recorded 14 barangays and 8,860 families or 21,579 individuals impacted. Cagwait also sustained heavy effects, with 11 barangays affected, impacting 6,456 families or 23,715 persons.

Tandag City reported the highest number of affected barangays at 21, with 1,029 families or 3,085 individuals affected. Of these, 936 families or 2,843 individuals are currently housed in 26 evacuation centers, while 93 families or 242 persons remain outside evacuation facilities.

Other affected areas include Hinatuan, Cantilan, Cortes, Lianga, Marihatag, Bayabas, Bislig City, Barobo, San Miguel, and Lingig, with varying levels of displacement and evacuation needs.

Acting provincial DRRM officer Lot M. Garrido confirmed that there have been no reported fatalities, with only one injury recorded. Initial damage assessments indicate minimal structural damage, including one partially damaged house in Cortes and one affected government building or facility. No damage or disruption has been reported to critical lifelines such as roads and bridges, water systems, and electrical power supply.

In a memorandum issued earlier through the PDRRMC, Pimentel directed all local chief executives to implement comprehensive preparedness measures, including pre-emptive evacuation in high-risk areas, activation of emergency operations centers (EOCs), and heightened monitoring of flood- and landslide-prone communities.

“The safety of our people remains our highest priority. Let us stay vigilant, proactive, and united as we protect our communities,” Pimentel said in a social media update, assuring residents that rescue, evacuation, and relief operations are ongoing, with response teams on heightened alert across the province.

In compliance with the provincial directive, Tandag City Mayor Roxanne Pimentel ordered the suspension of work in both public and private offices effective February 5, exempting disaster response units and essential personnel.

In Bayabas, Mayor Apolonio B. Lozada personally oversaw the preparation of relief assistance and inspected evacuation centers as 179 families (478 individuals) from flood-prone barangays Balete, Cabugo, Magobawok and La Paz were pre-emptively evacuated as of Thursday, according to MDRRMO officer Geralyn B. Guibao.

Evacuees troop to the Jacinto P. Elpa Natl HS (JPENHS) covered court in Tandag City. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIO

Other municipalities have likewise activated disaster response mechanisms. Bislig City placed disaster teams on heightened alert, intensified monitoring in flood-prone and coastal barangays, and reminded residents to comply with evacuation orders should conditions worsen. Barobo, Lianga, San Miguel, and Hinatuan activated their respective MDRRMOs, directing barangay officials to closely monitor rivers, slopes, and coastal areas.

Meanwhile, Lingig, Marihatag, Lanuza, Cagwait, Cortes, Carrascal, Bayabas, and Tagbina issued public advisories urging residents in low-lying, coastal, and upland communities to remain vigilant, prepare for possible evacuation, and avoid unnecessary travel.

Coastal municipalities, in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard, also maintain a no sailing policy, as sea conditions remain unstable.

The PDRRMO based at the Provincial Engineer’s Office Compound in Telaje, Tandag City, continues to consolidate reports from all city and municipal disaster offices to ensure synchronized and timely response operations.

Local disaster officials reiterated their call for residents to follow official advisories, cooperate with evacuation orders, and prioritize safety, as Tropical Storm “Basyang” continues to affect Surigao del Sur. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)