4ID commander says NPA down to 54 fighters in Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, and Caraga

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews/17 February)–With the killing of a top New People’s Army (NPA) leader in Bukidnon, the military said only two commanders remain leading the remnants of the communist group in Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, and Caraga.

Major General Michele Anayron, commander of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division (4ID), said operations are now focused on capturing the two remaining top commanders—Edilberto Daval, who heads the NPA North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC), and Julia Cagadas, who leads the NPA North Central Mindanao Regional Committee.

Daval, also known by the alias “Bongwaco,” carries a ₱5.1 million reward for his capture, while Cagadas, alias “Rhedda,” has a ₱5.3 million bounty.

NPA rebels somewhere in Caraga Region. MindaNews file photo by ARIES SANDINO M. MORDENO

Anayron said Bongwaco leads one of the last remaining groups of about 25 armed fighters in the Caraga region, while Cagadas reportedly commands 27 fighters operating along the boundary of Bukidnon and Agusan del Sur.

“These two are the ones left after our operations diminished their ranks. If we get these two, we will see the collapse of the NPA presence in Caraga, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental,” Anayron said.

Soldiers from the Army’s 8th Infantry Battalion killed Bonifacio Lutawan, vice commander of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee, during a series of gunfights in Sitio Tacocom, Barangay Kasapa II, in La Paz, Agusan del Sur on February 15.

Lieutenant Colonel Jeorge Jallorina, 8th Infantry Battalion commander, said the 50-year-old Lutawan, alias “Tado,” was killed in a second encounter last Sunday, 15 February, as he led his group in an attempt to escape from encircling soldiers.

“We have reason to believe that ‘Tado’ sacrificed himself to allow his followers to escape,” Jallorina said. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)