3 Mindanao books win in 43rd National Book Awards 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 17 February) – Three Mindanao books are among the winners in the 43rd National Book Awards, in the categories of Best Book in Social Sciences, in Philosophy, and on Professions.

The National Book Development Board (NBDB) and the Filipino Critics Circle (FCC) announced the 30 winning titles over the weekend.

More Mindanawon Than We Admit: History, Culture, and Identity in the Philippine South, edited by the multi-awarded Jhoanna Lynn B. Cruz, UP Mindanao Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, and published by Vibal Foundation, won the Best Book in Social Sciences. The category had five finalists, including We Chose Peace: An Insider’s Story of the Bangsamoro Peace Talks by Miriam Coronel-Ferrer.

Towards a Mindanawon/Lumad Philosophy: The Filipino Philosophy of Bro. Karl Gaspar, CsSRwritten by Jerry D. Imbong and published by Aletheia Printing and Publishing House, won the Best Book in Philosophy. The category had four finalists.

The Road to Peace: Crafting the Bangsamoro Organic Law, a self-published book by Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri won the Best Book on Professions. The category had five finalists.

More Mindanawon Than We Admit explores the history, culture, and heritage of the very diverse people of Mindanao and how it especially manifests within the purview of Filipino identity.

“It was an honor to put this anthology together. And an even greater honor now to receive this recognition,” Cruz posted on her social media page.

She thanked UP Mindanao faculty members with chapters in the book — John Bengan, Raymundo Pavo, Theresa Gallardo, Nory Narvaez-Pernes, and Farah Virador, former UPMin faculty Jay Jomar Quintos and UPMin BAE alumna Potri Norania Hadji-Jamel.

Towards a Mindanawon/Lumad Philosophy looks into the efforts of Bro. Karl Gaspar in forging a Mindanawon/Lumad indigenous philosophy.

Imbong, the author, is a full-time faculty member of the Department of Philosophy and Social Sciences, Visayas State University in Baybay City, Leyte. He finished his Masters in Philosophical Research and Ph.D. in Philosophy at De La Salle University, Manila where he wrote his dissertation on Mindanawon/Lumad philosophy.

Zubiri, principal author of the Organic Law for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao says his book “tells the story of our law, and the painstaking work of legislating peace.”

“I am proud to share this with all readers, policymakers and the public alike, as a document of how peace is built, brick by brick,” he wrote on his social media page on Feb 14.

Of 385 titles submitted across 30 categories, written in Filipino, English, Hiligaynon, and Kinaray-a, 139 were selected as finalists. Out of 139, 10 were Mindanao books (books about Mindanao or books written by Mindanawons).

The 30 winners, according to the announcement, represent the best-written and best-designed titles in their respective genres, spanning fiction and non-fiction categories including poetry, graphic novels and comics, translation, science, philosophy, history, humor, sports and lifestyle, spirituality and theology, art, food, design, journalism, and business.

The awards rites will be held on March 14 at the Philippine Book Festival (PBF) at the Megatrade Hall of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

The winners:



LITERARY DIVISION



Best Novel in English: Isabela by Kaisa Aquino, Ateneo de Manila University Press

Best Novel in Filipino: Antimarcos by Khavn, Ateneo de Manila University Press

National Artist Cirilo F. Bautista Prize for Best Book of Short Fiction in English: Sojourner, Settler, Seer by Charlson Ong, Milflores Pubishing, Inc.

Gerardo P. Cabochan Prize for Best Book on Short Fiction in Filipino: Tatlong Proposisyon ng Puting Hangin ni Luna Sicat Cleto, Isang Balangay Media Productions

Pablo A. Tan Prize for Best Book of Nonfiction Prose in English: Weaving Basey: A Poet’s History of Home by Dinah Roma, Katig Writers Network Inc.

Best Book of Nonfiction Prose in Filipino: Tokhang at Iba Pang Nanlabang Sanaysay by Vim Nadera, The University of the Philippines Press

Best Anthology in English: Mapping New Stars: A Sourcebook on Philippine Speculative Fiction by Gabriela Lee, Anna Felicia Sanchez, and Sydney Paige Guerrero (Editors)



Best Anthology in Filipino: Ragasa: Apat na Dekada na Pagsulong ng mga Kwentistang Katha by Rolando B. Tolentino, Romulo P. Baquiran Jr., Honorio Bartolome de Dios, and Francine Y. Medina (editors), The University of the Philippines Press

Best Book of Literary Criticism / Cultural Studies: Ang Bayang Panitikan: Ang Pagtatanghal ng Kabanalan sa Pakil, Laguna ni Jerry C. Respeto, Ateneo de Manila University

Best Book of Literary History: Collected Essays 1: Philippine Theater History and Genres by Nicanor G. Tiongson, Ateneo de Manila University

Best Book on Media Studies: Disconnected Media and Other Studies, De La Salle University Publishing House,

Philippine Literary Arts Council Prize for Best Book of Poetry in English: With Decade by Austere Rex Gamao, Grana-PH Book Publishing

Victorio C. Balledor Prize for Best Book of Poetry in Filipino: Landas sa Ilang by Ronald Arana Atilano, Linangan sa Imahen, Retorika, at Anyo (LIRA), Inc.

Best Book of Poetry in Hiligaynon and Kinaray-a. Humadapnon (Ginalawan): Sugidanaon (Epics) of Panay, Book 8, Volume 4. Researched by Alicia Magos and Anna Razel Limoso-Ramirez, Translation by a team led by Alicia Magos, and chanted by Federico Caballero, The University of the Philippines Press

Best Graphic Novel and Comics in English: Lucia Dreaming, written and illustrated by Lucia Asul, Adarna House

Best Graphic Novel and Comics in Filipino: Elipsis. Written by Ran Manansala, illustrated by Jose T. Gamboa, Istorya Studios, Inc.

Best Translated Book: Dona Perfecta, written by Benito Perez Galdos, translated by Wystan De La Pena, Ateneo de Manila University Press

Best Book on Drama and Film: Natal/National: Three Plays by Guelan Varela-Luarca, Milflores Publishing Inc.

NON-LITERARY DIVISION

Alfonso T. Ongpin Prize for Best Book on Art: Haegue Yang: The Cone of Concern, by Magdalen Chua, Joselina Cruz, Esther Lu, Leilani Lynch, Daisy Nam, Padmapani Perez, Haegue Yang, and June Yap, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, Inc. and Museum of Contemporary Art and Design (MCAD), Manila

Elfren S. Cruz Prize for Best Book in the Social Sciences: More Mindanawon Than We Admit: History, Culture, and Identity in the Philippine South, edited by Jhoanna Lynn B. Cruz, Vibal Foundation

Best Book in Philosophy: Towards a Mindanawon / Lumad Philosophy: the Filipino Philosophy of Bro. Karl Gaspar, CSsR by Jerry D. Imbong, Aletheia Printing and Publishing House

John C. Kaw Prize for Best Book on History: Typhoons: Climate, Society, and History in the Philippines by James Francis Warren, Ateneo de Manila University Press

Best Book on Humor, Sports, and Lifestyle: The Call to Lead: Ignatian Wisdom and The Journey of Leading by Jake de Guzman, Ateneo de Manila University Press

Best Book on Business: Covering Nanay: The Philippine Microinsurance Journey, by Dr. Jaime Aristotle Alip, Lorenzo O. Chan, Jr. and Pia Benitez Yupangco, The Bookmark Inc.



Best Book on Food: Secret Kitchens of Samar (Volumes 1 to 5), Clang Garcia, Province of Samar

Best Book in Science: Birds of Subic Bay by Vinz Pascua. Birds in Focus, Inc.

Best Book in Spirituality and Theology: Discipleship for Today’s Filipino: Ang Calling ng Christian para sa Bayan. Rico Villanueva and and Jayeel Cornelio, OMF Literature Incorporated

Best Book on Professions: The Road to Peace: Crafting the Bangsamoro Organic Law. Juan Miguel F. Zubiri. Self-published

Hilarion and Esther Vibal Prize for Best Book in Journalism: Carabeef Lengua by Jose F. Lacaba. The University of the Philippines Press.

DESIGN



Best Book Design: Matayog na Puno: The Life and Art of Hugo C. Yonzon. Jr.

Design by Paula Yonzon. Yanzon Associates, Inc.

Jhoanna Cruz’ book, Lugar Lang: Dispatch from Davao, was among five finalists for Best Book of Nonfiction Prose in English; The Fireline: Stories from Cagayan de Oro by NH Legaspi, was among five finalists for the Best Book of Short Story Fiction, Unrequited Love: Duterte’s China Embracewritten by Marites Danguilan-Vitug and Camille Elemia, was among five finalists for Best Book in Journalism.

Panumtuman: Anthology of 21st Century Bangsamoro Literature, edited by Gutierrez Mangansakan II, and published by the University of Southeastern Philippines – Institute of Languages and Creative Arts, was among five finalists for Best Anthology in English.



MASJID/MOSQUE Architecture: Jewels of Philippine Islamic Faith by Gerard Lico, was among five finalists for Best Book of Literary Criticism.

Ang Panginoon ng mga Alon – Anijuin Mudan-udan, translated by the late Telesforo S. Sungkit Jr., was among five finalists for Best Translated Book. (MindaNews)