150 decommissioned MILF combatants in Basilan receive aid

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 26 February) – One hundred fifty former combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Basilan received government assistance Thursday as part of their reintegration into civilian life.

The provincial government, in partnership with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, rolled out a comprehensive support package under the “Usap Tayo, Gob” program during a ceremony at the People’s Capitol in Sta. Clara, Lamitan City.

Some of the former MILF combatants who receive government assistance as part of their reintegration into society. Photo courtesy of the Provincial Information Office of Basilan

Beneficiaries received ₱15,000 in immediate cash aid, access to a ₱5-million livelihood and literacy fund, and annual ₱50,000 college scholarships for their children.

During the event Governor Mujiv S. Hataman urged local government units (LGUs) to take a more active role by matching such assistance with their commitment to sustain peace efforts and ensure its long-term success.



“It is our duty as government to ensure that no one is left behind in our journey toward development,” Hataman said, calling on LGUs to promote the welfare of former combatants in their jurisdictions.



The governor also encouraged participants to apply for the Local Amnesty Program before the March 4 deadline, underscoring that reintegration is both a legal and social transition.



For many, the aid represents a lifeline. Adzaman Awal, 27, of Al-Barka said the support would help his family rebuild their livelihood. Even elderly beneficiaries, such as Abdulsaha Saddatun, 80, expressed hope of becoming productive members of society.



Commander Rajan Abdurahman reminded attendees that the peace process was “paid for with blood and lives,” a sentiment echoed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police, who lauded the courage of those who chose to lay down arms.

Hataman described the initiative as the fruit of years of sacrifice, positioning Basilan’s reintegration program as a model for inclusive peacebuilding. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)