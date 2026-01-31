Zamboanga’s Palacio del Sur named lone Mindanao awardee in ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards 2026

Department of Tourism Zamboanga posts a Facebook photo congratulating Palacio del Sur. Photo from DOT Zamboanga Facebook page

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 31 January) — A hotel in Zamboanga City emerged as the lone awardee from Mindanao at the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Tourism Standards Awards 2026, held Friday, January 30, in Cebu City.

Palacio del Sur (Marcian Garden Hotel, Inc.) was recognized under the ASEAN Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Venue – Event Venue Category, marking another milestone for the Zamboanga-based establishment.

The ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards span six tourism categories that recognize excellence in sustainability, urban tourism management, and events infrastructure across Southeast Asia.

These categories include the Green Hotel Award, Clean Tourist City Award, MICE Venue Awards for Meeting Venues, Exhibition Venues, and Event Venues, as well as the Sustainable Tourism Award.

In a Facebook post, the Department of Tourism Zamboanga (DOT Zamboanga) said Palacio del Sur continues to set a benchmark for quality and professionalism, consistently meeting the strict ASEAN standards through thorough nominations, detailed site inspections, and rigorous evaluations.

“As the sole awardee representing Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula) in this category, Palacio del Sur brings pride not only to the region but also to the Philippine tourism industry,” DOT Zamboanga added.

Palacio del Sur previously received the ASEAN Tourism Standards Award for MICE in 2020 under the Meeting Room Category, and again in 2024 under the Event Venue Category, underscoring its sustained commitment to excellence as a three-time awardee.

A total of 27 Filipino tourism-related establishments and local government units were recognized at the ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards 2026.

Joining Palacio del Sur in the ASEAN MICE Venue – Event Venue Category awardees were two facilities of the Princesa Garden Island Resort and Spa, Baguio Country Club, and The Bellevue Resort.

In her message during the awarding ceremony, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco commended the awardees for their contributions to the region’s tourism sector.

“Each recognition reflects commitment sustained over time, standards honored consistently, decisions guided responsibly, and service delivered with consistent excellence,” Frasco said, noting that such achievements continue to strengthen confidence in ASEAN tourism.

The ASEAN Tourism Standards Awards serve as a flagship event of the ASEAN Tourism Forum, which is a cooperative regional effort aimed at promoting the ASEAN region as a single tourism destination.

This year’s forum was a three-day event hosted by Cebu City, Lapu Lapu City, and Mandaue City from January 28 to 30. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao/MindaNews)