Sultan Kudarat logs 2,264 quakes; class, work suspensions expand to South Cotabato, BARMM

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 29 January) – The class and work suspensions on Thursday expanded outside Sultan Kudarat province, which was hit by an earthquake swarm totaling 2,264 quakes as of 7 a.m. Thursday.

The DSWD-12 activates its quick response teams to help address the needs of residents affected by the earthquake swarm in Sultan Kudarat province on Wednesday (28 January 2026). DSWD-12 photo

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded the strongest quake at Magnitude 5.9, which struck 40 kilometers southwest of Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday. The quake of tectonic origin has a depth of four kilometers.

As this developed, Mayor Ronan Eugene Garcia ordered starting Wednesday the preemptive evacuation of residents in coastal areas of the municipality, citing the possible occurrence of a tsunami.

“These offshore seismic activities may result in strong ground shaking, aftershocks, sea disturbances and possible tsunami events that may endanger lives, livelihoods, and properties,” he said in Executive Order 05, Series of 2026 issued late Wednesday afternoon.

He imposed the continued pre-emptive evacuation of all residents residing in 10 coastal barangays of the municipality, which is composed of 15 villages.

The PHIVOLCS, however, has not issued any advisory indicating an imminent tsunami or a need for evacuation of the coastal communities due to the earthquake swarm.

“Our latest advisory reminded the public to duck, cover, and hold, and, in addition, be mindful of the damages to structures, in case of a strong earthquake. Residents of coastal communities should be watchful of the natural signs of a local tsunami, and evacuate if any one of these signs is experienced,” PHIVOLCS said in a media advisory.

A locally-generated tsunami can hit the shorelines two to five minutes after the earthquake struck from the epicenter, while far-field tsunami coming from countries surrounding the Pacific Ocean (such as Chile, Alaska, United States and Japan) could generate tsunami in the Philippines one to 24 hours after a powerful quake occurred, a PHIVOLCS explainer in Filipino stated.

The PHIVOLCS media advisory noted that it is well within the mandate or discretion of LGUs to decide on matters related to response actions, such as evacuation, based on the local assessment and their preparedness protocol.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, PHIVOLCS recorded 2,264 earthquakes off Kalamansig since January 19, 677 of them plotted by monitoring stations, of which 84 were felt. The recorded magnitude range from 1.3 to 5.9.

Sultan Kudarat Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu said that classes in all levels and work in government offices were suspended all throughout the province on Thursday until further notice.

“The provincial government assures the public that the situation is being closely monitored and managed with the highest level of readiness. All concerned offices are on heightened alert to safeguard the safety and welfare of our communities,” he said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Mangudadatu directed the suspension of work in government offices only in the neighboring coastal towns of Kalamansig, Lebak and Palimbang, and classes in all levels all over the province.

In neighboring South Cotabato (as of 9:04 a.m. on Thursday), the local government units of Koronadal City and the municipalities of Surallah, Polomolok, Norala, Banga, Tboli and Lake Sebu — including General Santos City — suspended face-to-face classes as a precautionary measure against possible hazards due to the quakes also felt in the province.

In Cotabato City, Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua also ordered the suspension of work in BARMM agencies located in the city, except those involved in rescue, emergency, and health services, among other frontline offices.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development – Region 12’s Disaster Response Management Division activated Wednesday its quick response teams, mobilizing personnel and resources to ensure the delivery of assistance to affected communities in the municipality of Kalamansig and neighboring towns. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)