Sultan Kudarat earthquake swarm affects 13,000 families

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 30 January) – The continuing earthquakes that rattled and triggered preemptive evacuations in the coastal areas of Sultan Kudarat province has affected at least 13,192 families or 59,185 individuals, latest data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development – Region 12 (DSWD-12) showed.

Dennis Domingo, DSWD-12 information officer, said the affected families came from 31 villages in the towns of Kalamansig, Lebak and Palimbang (Kalepa) in Sultan Kudarat.

He said the DSWD-12 also recorded affected residents from the nearby coastal town of Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, which is part of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Residents of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat affected by the earthquake swarm line up for the food pack distribution conducted by DSWD-12 personnel since 28 January 2026. DSWD-12 photo

These towns were among those badly hit by the Magnitude 8.1 earthquake that triggered a tsunami 50 years ago, on August 17, 1976. The 1976 quake that orginated beneath Moro Gulf spawned a tsunami that affected 700 kilometers of coastline bordering Moro Gulf, leaving 8,000 dead or missing, around 10,000 injured and 90,000 homeless, according to the report on the 1976 tsunami, prepared by Victor L. Badillo and Zinnia C. Astilla of the Manila Observatory for the Special Committee on Tsunami Warning System, National Committee on Marine Sciences and the National Science Development Board, published in 1977.

As of January 29, the DSWD has recorded 5,429 families or 22,386 individuals seeking refuge inside 34 evacuation centers in the affected towns, he said.

At least 1,156 families or 3,764 individuals have been staying outside evacuation centers, he added.

Based on DSWD-12 data, at least 11,081 family food packs (FFP) costing P10,859,380, or P980 per FFP, have been sent for distribution to the families affected by the earthquake swarm.

The agency also extended 1,000 ready-to-eat foods (RTEF) amounting to P968,000, or P968 per RTEF, it showed.

The DSWD-12 also distributed family and modular tents, plastic mats, laminated sacks and jerry cans to the affected residents, Domingo said.

The agency extended assistance totaling P12,516,854 so far, its data showed.

The DSWD-12 has activated its quick response teams following Wednesday’s Magnitude 5.4 quake that hit at 1:05 a.m. and was followed by intermittent temblors, prompting the provincial government to suspend classes and work in government offices that day and extended until Thursday.

The neighboring coastal towns of Kalamansig and Lebak also ordered the preemptive evacuations of residents living in shoreline barangays.

Sultan Kudarat Gov. Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu said the earthquakes continued to be felt in the coastal and other parts of the province, prompting him to extend the class and work suspensions up to Friday until amended or revoked.

He directed the suspension of classes in all levels across the province and no work for government offices only in the Kalepa area, except those involved in frontline services such as emergency responders and health workers.

For the other parts of the province, the governor ordered a blended work-from-home and on-the-site working arrangements.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded 2,640 quakes offshore Kalamansig town, with 792 plotted by monitoring stations, of which 91 were felt. The recorded magnitude ranges from 1.3 to 5.9. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)