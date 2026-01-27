‘Smarter’ LGU project rolls out in Soccsksargen

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 27 January) – The SMART Automated Response and Tracking for Emergency Reporting (SMARTER) has been formally rolled out in Region 12 or Soccsksargen region, the first in Mindanao.

The Department of Science and Technology-12 (DOST-12) and the University of the Philippines signed here Monday the memorandum of agreement for the SMARTER Soccsksargen project.

Engr. Sammy Malawan, DOST-12 director, said the SMARTER Soccsksargen project was designed to strengthen the capacities of local government units (LGUs) by integrating science-based planning, digital innovation and data-driven decision making into the core of local governance.

“Imagine seeking information, services, or opportunities, and finding answers at the tip of your fingers, enabled by technology that is intuitive, responsive, and inclusive. SMARTER Soccsksargen makes life easier, amplifies tourism, and brings resources and public services within reach, accessible in just one click,” he said.

The Department of Science and Technology-12 (DOST-12) and the University of the Philippines sign the memorandum of agreement for the SMARTER Soccsksargen Project on Monday, 26 January 2026 in Koronadal City. PIA-12 photo

The Regional Development Council-12, chaired by North Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño-Mendoza, endorsed last November the implementation of the SMARTER project in the region.

“This reflects our collective decision to prioritize innovation and resilience as core pillars of regional development,” she said during the signing ceremony held at the DOST-12 office here.

The SMARTER Soccsksargen project will integrate the Project LUNGSOD (Link-Up of Geomatics and Social Science Research for the Development of Smart Cities), which is part of the Smart City project funded by the DOST-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development.

Project LUNGSOD, a UP-developed “Smart Communities” solution, includes the development of the city command and city connect platforms.

The city command platform comprises the smart command and smart data hub, which will be integrated with the command center.

Meanwhile, the city connect platform consists of Geo-ICT solutions and mobile applications for businesses, tourism, governance and social services.

Mendoza stressed the integration of the Project LUNGSOD system “is indeed a game changer” for the region, which comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

“With real-time reporting, incident tracking and decision support tools, our local governments are better positioned to act decisively, especially during emergencies, where timing and coordination are everything,” she said.

Mendoza noted that with the SMARTER Soccsksargen project, data-driven governance is no longer optional but “is now a baseline requirement for effective public service.”

She said her province is fully committed “to ensuring that the system is not just adapted, but fully operationalized, translated into measurable outcomes and tangible benefits for our community.”

Dr. Czar Jakiri Sarmiento, deputy executive director of UP’s National Engineering Center, said the SMART Soccsksargen project will run for one year.

He noted that the SMART Soccsksargen project is the first regional deployment of the LUNGSOD Smart Community Solution in Mindanao.

Sarmiento said the project aims to enhance LGU response, public safety, and digital services accessibility for citizens.

“The project includes training and capacity-building involving the technology,” he said in Filipino. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)