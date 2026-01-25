Navy intercepts P63-M worth of smuggled goods

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 25 January) — Three vessels carrying undocumented cargo worth P63-M were intercepted in the waters off Sulu on December 28, 2025 and January 5, 2026, the Western Mindanao Naval Command reported on Saturday.

“The total estimated value of the seized items” — rice, sugar and cigarettes and the vessels themselves – is P63,989,973.40, said spokesperson, Lt. Commander Chester Ross Cabaltera.

He said the series of successful interdictions underscores the Philippine Navy’s commitment to curbing illegal maritime activities and protecting the nation’s economic borders.

The Navy seized M/V Eshan on December 28 and on January 5, M/V Alnadzerim M/V Alnadzrim, and an unnamed motorized banca.

M/V Eshan was intercepted near Candea Point, Sulu, and was later found to be transporting 25,028 sacks of rice and 2,127 sacks or refined sugar, along with assorted noodles and biscuits. All products and the vessel was estimated at P45.47 million.

Some of the undocumented cargo intercepted by the Western Mindanao Naval Command in the waters off Sulu on December 28 and January 5. Photo courtesy of WMNC

M/B Alnadzrim on the other hand was intercepted near BJ Port, Indanan, Sulu, with the vessel then carrying 340 cases of assorted cigarettes of various brands, including Fort White, Greenhill, and Astro. The inventory, consisting of tobacco products that were both declared as tobacco products in ‘good’ and ‘bad’ condition, valued at P16 million.

The third vessel, an unnamed motorized banca, was intercepted on the same night about 1.1 nautical miles northwest of BJ Wharf.



“The vessel was carrying 43 master cases and additional reams of Cannon and Dunston Menthol tobacco. The total seizure value is estimated at P2.6 million, Cabaltera said.



The Navy then followed proper disposition and the legal process whereby all seized items and vessels were officially turned over to the Bureau of Customs (BOC), Port of Zamboanga, for proper disposition and the filing of appropriate charges for violations of customs and maritime laws.



In a statement, the Command, under Rear Admiral Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., said the operations “are a testament to the vigilance of our operating elements in Western Mindanao.”



“We remain steadfast in our mission to ensure that our seas remain a territory of lawful commerce and not a highway for smugglers.” (Frencie L. Carreon, MindaNews)