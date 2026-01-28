Earthquakes rattle Sultan Kudarat coastal towns; class, work suspensions on

UPDATED

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 28 January) — A Magnitude 5.4 tectonic earthquake before dawn Wednesday prompted the suspension anew of classes in all levels and work in government offices in the coastal towns of neighboring Kalamansig, Lebak, and Palimbang (Kalepa) in Sultan Kudarat province.

Residents in coastal villages seek refuge at an evacuation center in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat following the Magnitude 5.4 earthquake that struck off the neighboring town of Kalamansig before dawn Wednesday (28 January 2026). Photo from Philippine Coast Guard Lebak station

Gov. Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu issued Executive Order 98 directing the class and work suspensions in the three coastal towns, stressing the quake and subsequent aftershocks pose potential risks to public safety.

He likewise ordered the suspension of classes only in all levels for the rest of the province.

“It is necessary to take immediate precautionary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of the public,” he said.

Mangudadatu advised residents of Kalamansig and Lebak to remain alert and avoid staying in damaged or unstable structures.

He said the work suspension does not apply to offices and personnel involved in emergency response, disaster risk reduction and management, and health services, among other agencies needed in critical response and rescue operations.

The class and work suspensions will remain in effect until revoked, the governor said.

The Magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday some 42 kilometers southwest of Kalamansig town with a depth of nine kilometers, according to Earthquake Information 2 of the Philippine Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

Epicenter of the January 28 Magnitude 5.4 earthquake. Map courtesy of PHIVOLCS

The tremor prompted some 350 families in the coastal villages of Lebak town to flock to evacuation centers, the Philippine Coast Guard station in the municipality reported.

Evacuations due to the earthquake were also reported in the coastal villages of Kalamansig.

The temblor was felt at Intensity 4 in Palimbang and Lebak; Intensity 3 in Esperanza in Sultan Kudarat and Norala in South Cotabato; and Intensity 2 in Mlang and Pikit in North Cotabato, Maitum and Malungon in Sarangani, Tantangan, Banga, Tupi, Surallah, Tampakan, Sto, Nino and Koronadal City in South Cotabato.

It was Intensity 1 in Kadingilan in Bukidnon, Maasim and Alabel in Sarangani, Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur, and Sta. Maria in Davao Occidental.

PHIVOLCS recorded at least 80 quakes off Kalamansig since the 1:05 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with a magnitude ranging from 1.1 to 5.2.

Mangudadatu said that fishing activities in the coastal areas of the province are temporarily prohibited due to the series of seismic activities.

Last week, classes in all levels and work in Kalamansig and Lebak, including Palimbang, were suspended for several days due to the earthquake swarm that hit the area.

On midnight of August 17, 1976, a devastating Magnitude 8.2 earthquake, triggered by the movement of the Cotabato Trench, caused a huge tsunami that hit the island of Mindanao, affecting 700 kilometers of coastline bordering the Moro Gulf.

Sultan Kudarat’s coastal towns were among those affected by the tsunami that reportedly killed some 8,000 individuals in many parts of Mindanao. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)