Duterte to face ICC on February 23

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 January) – Former President Rodrigo Duterte will face the International Criminal Court (ICC) on February 23 for the confirmation of charges, exactly five months after its original schedule on September 23.



The September 23 hearing did not push through upon the request of Duterte’s lawyer, Nicolas Kaufman, who sought an “indefinite adjournment” of the proceedings, claiming Duterte was “not fit to stand trial.”

“Having regard to the relevant legal principles, and to the medical assessment of the independent experts … the Chamber is satisfied, in law, that Mr Duterte is able effectively to exercise his procedural rights and is therefore fit to take part in the pre-trial proceedings,” the Pre-Trial Chamber 1 said in the public redacted version of “Decision on the ‘Defence Request for an Indefinite Adjournment’ and Mr Duterte’s fitness to take part in the pre-trial proceedings,” released on January 26.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte, long-time mayor of Davao City, makes his first appearance before the International Criminal Court via video link from his detention center in The Hague, the Netherlands, on March 14, three days after he was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon arrival from Hong Kong. He was arrested in connection with his alleged crime against humanity in relation to his bloody war on drugs during his term as mayor, and later as president. ICC photo

Following Kaufman’s assertion that Duterte was not fit to stand trial, the Chamber appointed a panel of three medical experts to undertake a medical examination of Duterte and received the Panel’s reports on 5 December 2025, that he was fit to participate in the trial.

The Chamber appointed a multidisciplinary panel of “three experts possessing senior and extensive expertise in forensic psychiatry, neuropsychology and geriatric and behavioural neurology; and each of the experts had experience of providing medical reports for the purpose of judicial proceedings.”

“An order setting the schedule and directions for the hearing on the confirmation of charges will be issued in due course, including instructions regarding measures that the medical reports have recommended to facilitate Mr Duterte’s participation,” the Chamber added.

The purpose of the confirmation of charges on February 23 is to determine if there is “sufficient evidence to establish grounds to believe that the person committed each of the crimes charged.”



It said that if one or more of the charges are confirmed, “the case will be transferred to a Trial Chamber, which will conduct the subsequent phase of the proceedings: the trial.”

Duterte, who is turning 81 on March 28, is facing three counts of murder as a crime against humanity, involving at least 76 deaths during his bloody war on drugs — 19 in Davao City while serving as mayor from 2013 to 2016, and 57 while serving as President between 2016 and 2018.

But the ICC noted that the number of victims is only a “representative sample” of the thousands believed to have been killed extrajudicially within the period.

The Prosecution charged Duterte for the 76 murders and two attempted murders “although the actual scale of victimization during the charged period was significantly greater, as reflected in the widespread nature of the attack,” the ICC said.

Duterte was arrested on March 11 last year, upon arrival from Hong Kong. He was flown that evening to The Hague in the Netherlands to face the charges before the ICC.

His first and only appearance in the ICC last year was on March 14, through a video link from the ICC Detention Centre within the Scheveningen prison complex in The Hague, 1.5 kilometers away from the ICC headquarters.

The all-women Pre-Trial Chamber convened to “verify the identity of the suspect” and to inform him of the charges against him and of his rights under the ICC Rome Statute. The date for confirmation of charges was set for September 23 but it was reset to February 23.



The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber 1 rejected Duterte’s petition for interim release in September. His lawyer appealed but the appeal was denied in November. In December, an independent panel of medical experts unanimously declared Duterte fit to stand trial.

The Prosecution and the Defense have until February 16 to submit their written submissions with the Pre-Trial Chamber, on points of facts and on law, including grounds for excluding criminal responsibility. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)