‘Bravo’ says Munai ambush is “downright haram” 

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews / 25 January) — Abdullah “Kumander Bravo” Macapaar, commander of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces (BIAF) in the two provinces of Lanao and concurrently a member of the Bangsamoro Parliament, on Sunday said the ambush that left four soldiers dead and wounded another in Munai town, Lanao del Norte last Friday is “downright haram” (forbidden).

In a statement signed as Bangsamoro Member of Parliament, Macapaar said the entire BIAF in North Western Mindanao which he commands, sends their “utmost sympathy” to the families of the slain soldiers.

He said the ambush was “highly condemnable” since the soldiers who were killed “were not part of a combat unit nor were taking part (in) combat” operations.

“It is downright haram,” said Bravo, whose Camp Bilal is located also in Munai town, in Barangay Tamparan.

Bangsamoro Member of Parliament Abdullah “Kumander Bravo” Macapaar, head of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces in the Lanao area. Photo from MP Macapaar’s FB page

Macapaar condemned the perpetrators who are allegedly remnants of the Dawlah Islamiyah (DI). The terror group has been described by the Armed Forces of the Philippines as a “spent force” after several military operations decimated its ranks in the two Lanao provinces since the Marawi Siege of 2017.

He urged all MILF commanders under his command to help and assist Philippine military forces in running after the perpetrators of the January 23 attack.

Macapaar also asked the public to understand that the MILF and Philippine government are committed that the slain soldiers will get justice.

The Philippine government and the MILF signed the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) on March 27, 2014 ending decades of armed conflict.

In a meeting with local military officials in Iligan City last Saturday, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., said the perpetrators were members of the Dawlah Islamiyah.

The Climate Conflict Action, an independent NGO monitoring group warned that there is a resurging recruitment among the youth in Central Mindanao and Lanao provinces, contrary to military claims.

Louise Marie Lara, Climate Conflict Action communications manager said there are persistent reports of recruitment of the Dawlah Islamiyah in the past two years.

Lara said as proof, there is a 91 percent increase in violent incidents allegedly committed by the DI, resulting to 30 deaths and arrest of DI-linked financiers and recovery of high-powered firearms.

She said the Davao visit of the Bondi shooters last November and the November 15 encounter in Pagayawan town, Lanao del Sur that killed the DI leader “Abu Jihad” and his wife—pointed to that direction for alarm.

Lara said these incidents all pointed to a resurgence of violent extremists that is now capable to engage government forces.

“This resurgence comes at a particularly critical and vulnerable moment. With the BARMM parliamentary elections approaching and the larger electoral contests in 2028 on the horizon,” Lara said.

Lara said the resurgence of the militant group carry the potential for destabilizing a fragile peace accord and can undermine the gains of the Bangsamoro region. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)