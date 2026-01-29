Army soldier from South Cotabato killed in Maguindanao clash

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 29 January) – Another soldier was killed during an encounter with the terrorist Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group (DI-Hassan Group) in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur, bringing to two the number of fatalities belonging to the same Army battalion, military officials announced Thursday.

Sgt. Junie Mangalay Jr., a resident of Tupi, South Cotabato, was killed following the January 27 clash in Datu Hoffer, Maguindanao del Sur. His cadaver was found Thursday morning (29 January 2026). Image courtesy of 6th ID

Major General Jose Vladimir Cagara, commander of the 6th Infantry (Kampilan) Division and the Joint Task Force Central, said they are grieving the loss of Corporal Junie Mangalay Jr., a resident of Tupi, South Cotabato.

“In his final breath, he carried the hopes of a nation. His bravery is a flame that will never be extinguished, lighting the path for generations to come,” Cagara said in a statement.

Mangalay was killed following the encounter between the 90th Infantry (Bigkis-Lahi) Battalion and the DI-Hassan Group last January 27 in Sitio Bagurot, Barangay Tuayan Mother, Datu Hoffer, Lt. Col. Ronald Suscano, 6ID spokesperson, said.

In a phone interview, Suscano said the fallen soldier was separated from his companions while fighting the enemies from the other side of a river.

His lifeless body was found Thursday morning following military clearing operations in the area, he added.

Mangalay was the second soldier confirmed killed during the military operation in Datu Hoffer town last Tuesday.

The 6ID earlier named the slain soldier as Corporal Ryan Jun Bagual, a resident of President Quirino in Sultan Kudarat.

Another soldier, Private First Class Jake Janiel, of Libungan, North Cotabato, was wounded during the exchange of gun fires.

Cagara hailed the slain soldiers as heroes for sacrificing their lives in line with the efforts to achieve peace and secure communities from lawless elements in Maguindanao del Sur.

He extended the Army division’s condolences and sympathies to the families of the fallen soldiers.

The 90IB, which is under the operational command of the 6ID, launched the decisive military operation in Datu Hoffer town on January 27 as part of the ongoing mission to disband armed groups that threaten the peace in the area, Cagara said.

He said the soldiers from the 90IB launched the military operation after concerned civilians reported the presence of the armed group in their community. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)