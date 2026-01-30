M/Bca Amejara’s franchise was to ferry passengers “during daytime only” and between Davao City and Samal only

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 January) — The franchise of M/Bca Amejara which left the port of Sta. Ana evening of January 17 en route to a recreational fishing venture in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, was “for the carriage of passengers for tourism only and during daytime only,” and its authorized route was only between Davao City and the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS), according to records of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) regional office here.

In response to MindaNews’ queries, Virvir Paul Erese, OIC of the MARINA Regional Office XI, said Amejera’s Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC), was issued on February 6, 2024 and valid until February 6, 2026, and specified that it could ferry passengers “for tourism only and during daytime only.”

He said the routes as approved in the CPC are as follows:

From Sta. Ana Wharf, Davao City to Coral Garden, Babu Santa, Sabang Cliff, Wishing Island and Pasig Kidupong, IGACOS and Vice versa From Sta. Ana Wharf, Davao City to Angel’s Cove, Dayang Beach Resort, Coral Garden, Coastfba, Kaputian Beach Resort and Kidupong, IGACOs and vice versa From Sta. Ana Wharf, Davao City to Vanishing Island, Buenavista Island, Ligid Sako (all in IGACOS) and vice versa

Erese said MARINA’s investigation is “limited to the issued permits and licenses to our domestic watercrafts and crew.”

“On site, we rely on the Philippine Coast Guard for the enforcement of our regulation. We therefore defer to the findings of the PCG in so far as the actual circumstances leading to a maritime accident,” he said.

M/Bca Amejara. Photo courtesy of Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao

MindaNews also sent queries to Commodore Philipps Y. Soria, Commander of the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) but he has yet to respond.

The CGDSEM has yet to release to the public the results of its investigation on how, among others, a recreational boat with a supposed “daytime only” franchise and an authorized Davao-Samal-Davao-only route, managed to depart at 8 p.m. on January 19 for a destination beyond its authorized route.

Amejera had 16 passengers and crew (initially reported as 15) on board – a number of them prominent in the business sector, golfers and Masons.

It is not clear if the boat capsized on January 18 or 19. But the fact that the boat sank was confirmed afternoon of January 19 when, apparently reaching an area with a cellsite, Earlan Uyking sent his wife Jenny a text message that their boat sank, that they were all safe, and that they were somewhere in the waters between Don Marcelino and Sta. Maria towns in Davao Occidental. Uyking asked that a message be sent to a colonel to seek his help to send a boat to rescue them and to “send now” because “pagod na kami lahat” (we are all tired).

Of the 16, crew member Christopher Bulig was found by rescuers drifting between the municipal waters of Barangay Laker in Sarangani town and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental on January 20. He is the lone survivor as of January 29.

Five cadavers were found floating on January 24 and the sixth on January 25 in the waters off Sarangani province. Four of the six have been identified by their families. Nine have remained missing.



Erese provided other documentary details on Amejera: that it was a wooden-hulled recreational boat (WHRB) with registration number 11-000075 issued on January 9, 2026, with homeport in Davao City, built in 2016 and altered in 2025, and registered in the name of the owner, Ace Ryann C. Cortez.

Cortez was among the 16 on board Amejara when it capsized.

Amejara’s WHRB Safety Certificate, according to Erese, was issued on January 6, 2026 and valid until November 30, 2026 and had a Stronghold Insurance policy issued December 9, 2025 and valid until December 9, 2026 for 62 passengers and four crew.

Listed as boat captain is Patrocinio F. Genita III and motorman is Christian F. Genita II. Like the owner, Cortez, the two Genitas are among the nine missing. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)