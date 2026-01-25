MBCA Amejara update: 5 cadavers airlifted to Davao City; NBI forensics team takes DNA samples

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 January) — A forensics team from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Davao arrived at the St. Peter Chapels in Panacan at 11:01 a.m. on Sunday to collect deoxyribonucleic acid or DNA samples from five cadavers believed to be among the missing passengers and crew of the ill-fated M/Bca Amejara.

The bodies were airlifted from Balut Island and arrived at the Tactical Operations Group in Davao City at 8:45 a.m. They were later transported in two military trucks and arrived at the funeral home at 9:09 a.m. for identification and disposition.

The DNA samples from the cadavers will be matched with DNA samples from relatives to determine identity.

Of the 15 passengers and crew, one was rescued on Tuesday, five dead bodies were recovered on Saturday, leaving nine more persons unaccounted for.

Philippine Air Force personnel aboard two trucks arrive in St. Peter Panacan funeral home on Sunday morning, 25 January 2026, with the recovered cadavers of passengers from the ill-fated M/Bca Amejara. The bodies were transported from Balut Island on Sunday by a helicopter which landed at the Tactical Operations Group 11 in Sasa, Davao City at 8:45am. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The cadavers were spotted floating in the waters southwest of Balut Island, Davao Occidental, by fishing vessels of the Salazar fishing fleet, owned by a member of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary. The recovered bodies were subsequently turned over to the Philippine Navy Vessel PS 37 (BRP Artemio Ricarte) for transport and transfer.

According to the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM), an Islander 251, a fixed-wing aircraft conducting an aerial search operation, reported the sighting of one more “floating body beside white debris and orange colored floating objects.”

No family members have arrived at the funeral homes as of 11:30 a.m.

A forensic doctor from the National Bureau of Investigation arrives at the St. Peter Panacan funeral home in Davao City to take DNA samples from five cadavers of passengers from the ill-fated M/Bca Amejara on 25 January 2026. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The ill-fated boat left Santa Ana Wharf in Davao City at 8 p.m. on January 17, carrying 15 persons, bound for Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental. It was reported missing afternoon of January 19 after encountering rough sea conditions while traversing the Davao Gulf.

Investigation is still ongoing but initial reports from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the vessel was not authorized to sail, lacking the necessary permit from the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA).

The commander of the Coast Guard Santa Ana Substation and six other personnel have been relieved from their posts effective January 19, to prevent any possible influence on the ongoing probe, Lt. Jason Labadia, acting commander of Coast Guard Station Davao, told reporters on Thursday.

Christopher Bulig, a crew member, was rescued at 10:46 a.m. on January 20 after almost two days at sea.

Bulig was spotted drifting between the municipal waters of Barangay Laker in Sarangani town and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)