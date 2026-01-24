Aborted turnover at Davao City Police Office leaves audience confused

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/24 January) – Police Colonel Peter B. Madria had just delivered his acceptance speech was about to receive the Davao City Police Office’s (DCPO) flag from acting director PCol. Mannan C. Muarip for the change of command when the turnover ceremony was abruptly aborted at 11:47 a.m. on Friday,.

Madria was about to take his seat at the Sandigan Hall inside Camp Capt. Domingo E. Leonor, the DCPO headquarters, when PBGen. Mariano Rodriguez, PRO-Davao’s deputy regional director for administration, stood up and took the podium to announce that the ceremony was being put on hold.

Shortly thereafter, Rodriguez and Muarip were seen going in and out of the session hall, apparently to take calls on their phones, leaving Madria alone, seated in one of the three chairs at the front.

Police Brigadier General Mariano Rodriguez, PRO-Davao deputy regional director for administration, answers questions from reporters Friday, 23 January 2026, after the aborted change of command at the Davao City Police Office. Commenting on why the ceremony was cancelled, Rodriguez said they were “just following orders from headquarters.” MindaNews photo by Antonio L. Colina IV

Police officials present at the ceremony appeared clueless about what was happening.

In his speech, Madria, chief of the Regional Operations Division of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Davao, had said that he was grateful for the opportunity to take the helm of the DCPO. He had ended his acceptance speech with a quote from Isaiah 60:22, saying, “When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen,” apparently referring to his appointment as the acting director of the DCPO.

A huge tarpaulin was also displayed during the office turnover ceremony.

The announcement regarding Muarip’s replacement was also abrupt. Muarip assumed the position of DCPO acting director on July 16, 2025, replacing Colonel Hansel Marantan.

In a statement to the media, Harvey James Lanticse, acting head of the City Information Office, said that they only learned about Muarip’s relief on Friday morning.

“Once again, the LGU was neither informed nor consulted on this matter,” he said.

At 12:17 p.m., Rodriguez returned to the session hall and announced that the turnover ceremony would no longer proceed, adding that Muarip would continue to serve as the acting director of the DCPO.

“In the meantime, we will stop our program because we have to follow the orders coming from higher headquarters. I will no longer issue a statement. We just have to follow what is being told and commanded to us by our commanders above,” he said.

Reporters covering the turnover asked Rodriguez to comment on why the ceremony was abruptly ended.

The official said he received instructions from PBGen. Leon Victor Rosete, PRO-Davao director, and that he was not privy to the communication between Rosete and the higher officials of the Philippine National Police.

“I am just following orders. Yun lang. Wala naman sinabing dahilan. It happens hindi natin hawak ang pangyayari (I am just following orders. That’s it. There is no reason mentioned at all. Things happen and we cannot control the circumstances)” he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)