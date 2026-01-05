PCG: 4 bodies recovered; 1 other sighted floating with other debris

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/24 January) – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has confirmed the recovery of four bodies and the sighting of one other body all believed to be among the missing passengers and crew of the ill-fated MBCA Amejara.

The Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) confirmed the recovery of the four bodies as of , 11:45 AM Saturday by the Salazar fishing fleet, which is owned by a member of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA). The recovered bodies were subsequently turned over to the Philippine Navy Vessel PS 37 (BRP ARTEMIO RICARTE) for transport and transfer.

In an interview with GMA News, Commodore Philip Soria, Commander of the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM), said the recovered cadavers were found floating in the waters off Sarangani, Davao Occidental by volunteer rescuers and were reported to the Coast Guard at 8:59 a.m.

Photo from Facebook page Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao

The CGDSEM also said that a fixed-wing aircraft Islander 251 conducting an aerial search operation reported the sighting of one more “floating body beside white debris and orange colored floating objects.”

Search and rescue elements are in the process of retrieving the body, subject to prevailing weather and sea conditions, according to the same statement.

The coast guard said the recovered cadavers would be brought to Balut Island, Davao Occidental, where they would then be airlifted to Davao City.

In a phone interview, Capt. Noemie Cayabyab, PCG spokesperson, said they are still confirming the identities of the cadavers.

Soria said search and rescue would continue for the remaining missing individuals.

The ill-fated boat left Santa Ana Wharf in Davao City at 8:00 p.m. on January 17, carrying 15 people, bound for Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental. It was later reported missing on January 19 after encountering rough sea conditions while traversing Davao Gulf.

Christopher Bulig, a crew member, was rescued at 10:46 a.m. on January 20 after almost two days at sea.

Bulig was spotted drifting between the municipal waters of Barangay Laker in Sarangani town and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)