2 unidentified Amejara cadavers to be temporarily buried in public cemetery

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 28 January) — The two remaining unidentified cadavers believed to have been among the passengers and crew of the M/Bca Amejara will be temporarily buried at Ma-a Public Cemetery after the forensics team from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Davao failed to establish their identities through physical identification, according to an official from the Office of the Civil Defense.

A forensic doctor from the National Bureau of Investigation arrives at the St. Peter Panacan funeral home in Davao City to take DNA samples from five cadavers of the passengers recovered from the ill-fated M/Bca Amejara. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

In a phone interview on Wednesday, Ednar G. Dayanghirang, OCD-Davao Region, said they decided to have the remains temporarily buried while awaiting results of the deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing.

He said even efforts to identify the bodies through dental records also proved futile.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the processing of the remains was underway for their transfer from St. Peter’s Chapel in Panacan to the public cemetery, Dayanghirang said.

He said the burial is expected to take place on Wednesday or Thursday.

The official also said the NBI-Davao’s forensics team collected teeth and bone samples from the cadavers, as well as from relatives of the missing passengers and crew members of the boat, for DNA testing.

He added that the team had identified four of the six bodies through a physical examination of the remains’ distinguishing features, such as tattoos, birthmarks, clothing, and personal accessories like pendants and watches, based on the descriptions provided by family members.

On Tuesday, Dayanghirang said the forensics team, through confirmation by the families, was able to identify the remains of Lanorias Porferio Jr., Ranil Florino, John Julius Alcazar, and Hector Emberga.

He said their remains had already been cremated.

On his Facebook account, John Galt Siao Emberga, Hector’s son, shared on Monday photos of himself with his father, other family members, and friends.

“Pa.. I wish we had more time. You were healthy and you were strong. Gym buddy nga dapat tayo this year (We were supposed to be gym buddies this year),” he posted.

John shared that he once imagined reaching 60 with his father still around at 83, playfully teasing him just like he always did.

“Continue to guide me, pa. Your wisdom and guidance will live forever in my mind. Your love will live forever in my heart. I miss you deeply and I love you so much,” he said.

The bodies were already in a state of decomposition and beyond recognition when recovered by authorities involved in the search and rescue mission, said Dr. Charina Labrador, the NBI-Davao’s medico-legal officer.

Of the six bodies, five were recovered on Saturday and one more on Sunday. Meanwhile, one individual was rescued on January 20, leaving nine others still missing.

Dayanghirang said the rescuers are also scouring parts of Indonesian waters in search of the missing individuals.

The ill-fated boat left Santa Ana Wharf in Davao City at 8 p.m. on January 17, carrying 16 people, bound for Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental for a fishing expedition. It left port without the necessary permit and was reported missing on January 19 after encountering rough sea conditions while traversing Davao Gulf.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao continued maritime patrol and search and rescue operations, deploying BRP Tagbanua (LC296), which is currently conducting intensive search operations in waters approximately 72 nautical miles southwest of Palimban Point, Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)