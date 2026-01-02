2 Coast Guard teams investigating M/Bca Amejara sinking

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 January) — Two teams in the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) are investigating the M/Bca Amejara sinking but as of Friday, January 30, Commodore Philipps Soria they are still determining how the recreational boat, M/Bca Amejara, managed to sail evening of January 17 en route to Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental which is outside its franchise area.

In a press conference Friday, Soria said the personnel of the Coast Guard’s Santa Ana Substation did not grant clearance to the boat’s crew to sail, as their declared destination was already outside the vessel’s authorized franchise area.

Amejera’s franchise, according to records at the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), is to ferry passengers “for tourism only and during daytime only” and its authorized routes are between Davao City and the Island Garden City of Samal only. It left port at 8 p.m. on January 17 en route to Davao Oriental for a recreational fishing venture.

Soria acknowledged that Amejara’s authorized routes are only between Davao City and Samal, and that “the vessel’s actual course will be part of the investigation to determine why it was able to sail outside its authorized franchise area.”

Commodore Philipps Soria, commander of the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM), updates reporters in Davao City on DeusTM 29 January 2026 on the investigations on M/Bca Amejara’s sinking. MindaNews photo by Antonio L. Colina IV

He said a five-member Marine Casualty Investigation (MCI) team “will look into the factual, causal, and the recommendatory safety improvements of our practices. So wala siyang liability or attribution yung first team natin. It is more on safety recommendation.”

The second team, Soria added, is a seven-member Incident Investigation Team formed on January 20, the second day of the search and rescue operation, to

determine “administrative and criminal liability of the owner, the operator and the officers and crew of the motor banca.”

“Our people are included in the investigation,” he said. “We also want to check the accountability of our personnel, which is why the Coast Guard personnel at that substation are part of the investigation.”

Eight personnel from the Coast Guard Sta. Ana Substation who were earlier relieved, are under investigation for possible liability after M/Bca Amejara managed to depart Sta. Wharf on January 17 without clearance.

The eight, including the substation commander, were relieved on January 19 and are currently on floating status at the CGDSEM, while awaiting results of the inquiry.

16 passengers and crew

According to the list released by the Coast Guard on Friday, the 16 passengers and crew in the manifest and who were on board Amejara were John Julius Alcazar, Anthony Banzali, Ace Cortez, Hector Emberga, Porferio Lanorias, Jr., Mark Levi Apayo Lao, Herwin Tan, Steven Ang Tan and Earlan Uyking. Also on board but not listed in the manifest were Rogelio Gomez, Ranil Florino and Reymark Napuli.

M/Bca Amejara is registered in the name Cortez, who is among the 12 passengers and four crew members on board and as of January 30, among the nine still missing.

The members of the crew were Patrocinio F. Genita III, the boat captain; Christian Genita II, Homer Bordado Bolasa and Christopher Tecson Bulig, the lone survivor as of January 30.

Bulig was spotted on January 20 drifting between the municipal waters of Barangay Laker in Sarangani town and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

Soria quoted Bulig as saying that the boat sank around 4 a.m. on January 18 after encountering rough sea conditions while traversing Davao Gulf.

Of the six bodies retrieved, four were recovered on January 24 at 60.2 nautical miles south of Maguling Point in Maitum, Sarangani Province, while another cadaver was found on the same day, about 10 nautical miles from where the four were found.

On January 25, one more body was recovered 43 nautical miles southwest of Buca Point in Maasim, Sarangani.

MindaNews had earlier reported that records from the MARINA regional office showed that the franchise of M/Bca Amejara was limited to “the carriage of passengers for tourism only and during daytime only,” with its authorized route restricted to Davao City and the Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS).

Virvir Paul Erese, OIC of the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINE) regional office here, said the routes, as approved in the boat’s Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC), cover only the areas from Sta. Ana Wharf, Davao City to Coral Garden, Babu Santa, Sabang Cliff, Wishing Island, and Pasig Kidupong, IGACOS, and Vice versa; from Sta. Ana Wharf, Davao City to Angel’s Cove, Dayang Beach Resort, Coral Garden, Coastfba, Kaputian Beach Resort, and Kidupong, IGACOs and vice versa; and from Sta. Ana Wharf, Davao City, to Vanishing Island, Buenavista Island, Ligid Sako (all in IGACOS) and vice versa. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)