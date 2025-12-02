P24M ‘smuggled’ cigarettes seized in Region 12 in November

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 2 December) – Some P24 million worth of smuggled cigarettes have been seized by authorities in November, with one seizure in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat pegged at P19 million, the largest illicit tobacco bust recorded in Region 12 so far this year.

Brig Gen. Arnold Ardiente, Police Regional Office 12 director, confirmed Tuesday that the P19 million contraband was seized last Sunday evening at a warehouse in Barangay Wal, Palimbang.

Smuggled cigarettes seized at an earlier raid by authorities. MindaNews file photo

Last July 10, the Western Mindanao Naval Command also reported intercepting alleged smuggled cigarettes worth P16 million off the waters of Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat.

He lauded the successful intelligence-driven operation by joint operatives from the Palimbang Municipal Police Station, 2nd Sultan Kudarat Police Mobile Force Company, and the Bravo Company of the Army’s 37th Infantry Battalion, in coordination with the Bureau of Customs – General Santos City Sub-Port.

Ardiente noted the successful operation reflects PRO-12’s “unwavering commitment to combat smuggling and other forms of economic sabotage in the region.”

“Every contraband intercepted is a victory for the people of Soccsksargen. We will continue to intensify our operations to deter criminal elements who undermine our economy and compromise public welfare,” he said in a statement.

Soccsksargen or Region 12 comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani, and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan.

Ardiente said the raid was conducted in the remote coastal town, some three hours away from this city.

The warehouse owner, identified only by the alias “Lupin,” will face a criminal case for violating Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, he added.

Lt. Col. Gary Flor Marfil, Palimbang municipal police chief, said the suspect was not around during the raid witnessed by Barangay Wal chairperson Benengen Usop.

The seized smuggled cigarettes included 320 boxes of King Philip, 75 boxes of Brighton, and 100 boxes of Gajah Baru, Marfil said.

The contraband was brought to the Palimbang municipal police station for custody and proper disposition, he said.

Last September 4, Ardiente said that authorities also seized around 400 boxes of alleged smuggled cigarettes worth P15.7 million at a checkpoint in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

The seized items were contained in two wing-van trucks coming from Lanao del Sur en route to Kabacan, North Cotabato.

Ardiente said that PRO-12’s intensified drive against cigarette smuggling forms part of the regional police’s broader strategy “to suppress economic sabotage and protect the welfare of legitimate businesses and consumers.”

He noted that tobacco smuggling and other forms of illicit trade not only deprive the government of revenue but also fuel criminal networks that threaten peace and security in the region. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)