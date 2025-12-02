Davao City to give P5.9M cash assistance to areas devastated by Typhoon Tino

DAVAO CITY(MindaNews/ 2 December) – The City Government of Davao will be donating P5.9 million in cash assistance to one province, five cities, and eight municipalities in Visayas and Mindanao devastated by Typhoon Tino last month.

This was after the City Council of Davao approved, during a regular session on Tuesday, December 2, multiple ordinances enabling the local government to send cash aid to typhoon-affected areas that remain under the state of calamity.

Personnel of the City Government of Davao prepare to depart for Cebu to deliver relief goods following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, 2025. Davao City will also be donating P5.9 million in cash assistance to one province, five cities, and eight municipalities in the Visayas and Mindanao devastated by Typhoon Tino last month. MindaNews file photo

The approved ordinances, authored by 2nd District Councilor Danilo Dayanghirang, chair of the Committee on Finance, Ways and Means, and Appropriations, authorized Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte to use a portion of the P201.375 million Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund-Quick Response Fund (DRMF-QRF).

The Province of Dinagat Islands in the Caraga Region will receive P1 million; the City of Cebu, the Cities of Bago and La Carlota in Negros Occidental, the City of Canlaon in Negros Oriental, and the City of Danao in Cebu province will receive P500,000 each.

Meanwhile, the Municipalities of Compostela and Balamban in Cebu, the Municipalities of La Castellana, Binalbagan, San Enrique, Pontevedra, and Isabela in Negros Occidental, and the Municipality of Pototan, Iloilo province will receive P300,000 each.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), Tino entered the Philippine area of responsibility last November 2 and made multiple landfalls over Southern Leyte, Borbon in Cebu, and Sagay City, Negros Occidental.

Based on its situational report No. 30, issued on November 26, the typhoon affected 1,526,203 families, or 5,458,858 persons, resulting in 253 deaths, 502 injuries, and 119 people missing. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)