Davao Archbishop asks: is there basis to fear succession by VP Sara if PBBM resigns or vacates his office? 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 30 November) — Archbishop Romulo Valles listed five issues and 11 questions in a pastoral letter that first focused on the capacity of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to lead the country given the “allegations of illegal drug abuse and his refusal to undergo a hair follicle test,” and ended with the 11th question: “Is there any valid basis for the fear of some regarding a possible succession by the Vice President should the President resign or vacate his office?”

The letter, in Cebuano and English and posted by the Davao Catholic Herald on Saturday, is a “call for prayer and action” among the faithful in the Archdiocese of Davao and all people “who desire the common good in this time of national crisis.”



He said the nation is facing a serious crisis that is not only political, but also moral and spiritual.

Davao Archbishop Romulo G. Valles presides mass along San Pedro Street, following a penitential walk on Saturday morning (25 October 2025). MindaNews photo by ANTONIO L. COLINA IV

He cited five issues with 11 questions, that “we must confront in the light of faith.”

Listed one to five are: “allegations of illegal drug use and fitness for office, the ₱100 billion anomalous insertions in the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) and alleged corruption; the flood control scandal and ghost projects; honest and impartial investigation; and avoiding extra-constitutional solutions.”

He said these issues put the country in a “precarious and uncertain situation” that endangers the future of the people.

“The moral voice of the Church must not be silent”

As Catholic faithful, he said, “we are called not to take sides for any political party or personality, but to stand for truth, justice, and the common good.” Conscience, he stressed, “must direct both our prayer and our action.”

It is essential, he stressed, that the Catholic faithful unite in prayer, support communal reflection, and stand for moral action. He urged every parish to provide opportunities for communal prayer, continued study of the issues, moral discernment, and the pursuit of justice.

“The moral voice of the Church must not be silent,” said Valles, who was installed Archbishop of Davao in May 2012. Valles served two terms as President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) from December 1, 2017 to November 30, 2021 while long-time Davao mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte was serving as Philippine President.



The CBCP’s pastoral letter on February 5, 2017 condemning the killings in Duterte’s bloody “war on drugs” was read in Catholic churches nationwide but not in the Archdiocese of Davao.

The CBCP’s pastoral letter said that “to consent and to keep silent in front of evil is to be an accomplice to it. If we neglect the drug addicts and pushers, we have become part of the drug problem. If we consent or allow the killing of suspected drug addicts, we shall also be responsible for their deaths.”



Five issues, 11 questions

On the “allegations of illegal drug use and fitness for office,” Valles said that given the “continuing allegation of illegal drug abuse and the President’s persistent refusal to undergo a hair follicle test … can a national leader facing such serious moral and integrity-related accusations continue to govern effectively?”

He also asked: “Does this not undermine his capacity to lead as an example for the people, especially for the youth?”



On “the P100 billion anomalous insertions in the 2025 GAA and alleged corruption,” he asked: “Does signing the GAA with major and anomalous insertions not demonstrate a lack of moral ascendancy of the national leadership?”

“How can we promote true transparency, responsible stewardship of public funds, and an end to the culture of corruption if top government officials themselves have done the anomalous insertions?” Valles asked.

Marcoses and Dutertes | President Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte take the lead vehicle, followed by Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte and Senator Imee Marcos during the drive-through to formally open the 8-kilometer Segment 1 of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road on Saturday, 01 July 2023. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

On “the flood control scandal and ghost projects,” Valles asked: “Amid the proven corruption in flood control and ghost projects, can we still say that the current investigations are credible?”

He also asked: “Should we not examine the roots of the scandal – from the origin of the insertions up to those who planned, approved, and implemented them?”

A third question from him on this issue is: “Are we to be satisfied with investigating and filing cases only against contractors, engineers, government staff, DPWH officials and those working below, while higher-ranking officials are left untouched?”

On “honest and impartial investigation,” the Archbishop asked: “Is there a trustworthy investigation now being conducted either by the ICI created by the President or by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee in aid of legislation?”

“If independence or integrity is lacking, how do we call for a serious, authentic, and non-partisan investigation into all these allegations?,” he asked.



Succession



On “avoiding extra-constitutional solutions,” Valles noted that in the county’s situation now, there are questions whether the President should remain in office while others propose shortcuts outside the law.

“But the question is: How do we protect the law, the Constitution, and the democratic process so as to prevent extra-constitutional solutions that could harm the nation?” Valles asked, adding that “true justice does not require shortcuts – it requires integrity, due process, and genuine accountability.”

His 11th and last question: “Is there any valid basis for the fear of some regarding a possible succession by the Vice President should the President resign or vacate his office?

Supporters brave the rain to attend the Miting de Avance –Mindanao of Uniteam bets Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte at the New City Hall grounds of Tagum City on 5 May 2022. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The question posed in the November 29 pastoral letter comes four days after Vice President Sara Duterte said she was asked if she was ready to succeed as President if Marcos resigns and she replied she was ready.

She said she knows she is the first in the line of succession as mandated by the Constitution.

The Constitution provides that the Vice President is first in line in the line of succession “in case of death, permanent disability, removal from office, or resignation of the President.”

Vice President Duterte was impeached earlier this year for alleged anomalous use of confidential and intelligence funds but the Supreme Court on July 25 declared the Articles of Impeachment unconstitutional, noting that it is barred by the one-year rule under Article XI, Section 3(5) of the Constitution and that it violates the right to due process enshrined in the Bill of Rights. The Court said it was not absolving Vice President Duterte from any of the charges against her but any subsequent impeachment complaint may only be filed starting February 6, 2026.

Valles said the Catholic faithful are called to “stand for truth, to defend the integrity of our nation, to stand against systemic corruption, and to act with courage, honesty, and love for our people.”

Parish-level penitential walks against corruption were held early Sunday morning in different parishes within the Archdiocese. In October, thousands of parishioners joined the penitential walk against corruption which ended at San Pedro St. with a mass presided by Valles.

On Sunday afternoon, an alliance of anti-corruption protesters staged a rally along Roxas avenue condemning the “massive corruption” under the Marcos-Duterte administration, describing the former UniTeam tandem as “king and queen of corruption.” (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)