Abp Valles: “Our role (is) not to endorse the removal of one, the succession of another”

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / December 1) – Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles said the pastoral message he issued on November 29 was meant to “guide the conscience of our faithful,” as he stressed that “our role (is) not to endorse – the removal of one, the succession of another – political individuals.”

“Of course not. It is not an endorsement,” he told MindaNews Monday morning in response to a query sent via SMS on Sunday about his statement being viewed as an endorsement of the call for Marcos to resign and for Vice President Sara Duterte to succeed.

“You and I know, people will tend to ‘read’ in somebody’s statement, ideas they expect to read,” he said.

Davao Archbishop Romulo Valles. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

He reiterated what he wrote, emphasizing that “As Catholic faithful, we are called not to side for any political party or personality, but stand for truth, justice and the common good.”

He said the crucial line for him is “our conscience – formed and guided by the Gospel and by Catholic social teachings – must direct both our prayer and our action.”

“This is followed by Questions We must Confront in the Light of Faith,” he said.

He was referring to the five issues he raised containing 11 questions. The first of these questions was focused on the capacity of the President to lead the country given the “allegations of illegal drug abuse and his refusal to undergo a hair follicle test,” and ended with the 11 th question: “Is there any valid basis for the fear of some regarding a possible succession by the Vice President should the President resign or vacate his office?”

“Saludo kanimo, Arcbhishop”

The Archbishop’s message received mixed reactions. Some praised him for his courage.

“Saludo kanimo, Archbishop, sa pag-pangutana sa mga angay i-pangutana (apan gika-hadlokan ug dili buot panumbalingon sa uban),” (We salute you, Archbishop, for asking the questions that need to be asked (but others dare not ask out of fear),” wrote Jon Gales, former City Administrator of the Island Garden City of Samal on the comment section of the Davao Catholic Herald’s posting of the Archbishop’s message.

Samal, which is part of Davao del Norte, is under the Archdiocese of Davao.

“Salamat (Thank you) Archdiocese of Davao and the leadership of Abp Mulong Valles. Speaking publicly what many refuse to,” wrote Lany dela Cruz, adding a tagline “Courage over Fear.”

“Fair enough,” posted Estrella Barlis.

Missing points

Dionysius Agustinus wrote: “As the Church, we are called to uphold fairness and justice. Therefore, we must speak out against corruption wherever it exists, condemning ALL politicians who engage in corrupt practices—not just a selected few. Our witness must remain non-partisan, guided only by truth, integrity, and the moral responsibility entrusted to us!”

“Parang may kulang yata? Hehehe DAPAT IKULONG LAHAT NA KORAP AT BUWAYA SA 'PINAS!!” (Something is missing? Hehehe. Jail all the corrupt and crocodiles in the Philippines), he added.

Jun Magno asked: “Wala lagi naapil diri ang political dynasties?” (Why aren’t the political dynasties included here?). He added,” Di ba apil man ni sa atong pag- ampo kada misa? Basig nalimtan lang. Hinaut unta mahiapil sa sunod” (Isn’t this included in our prayers every mass? Could have been forgotten. Hope this will be included next time).

“Equally marred”

Dr. Jean Lindo of Panalipdan Southern Mindanao told MindaNews on Monday that while she recognizes the authority of the Archbishop, “pwede ko mag dissent (I can dissent) on various points.”

Catholic followers have the duty, she said, “to critically evaluate his message.”

On the issue of alleged addiction of the President, Lindo said the fact that the Duterte supporters accepted Marcos Jr. by voting for him in 2022 means they accepted him despite then President Rodrigo Duterte’s allegations that he was a drug addict. Marcos Jr. “was only subjected to public shaming.”

Before supporting the Marcos-Duterte UniTeam, she said, Duterte supporters “should have required a medical clearance that he is off from the substance and could still function.”

The STOP Corruption Alliance in a statement sent to MindaNews through spokesperson Leo XL Fuentes said they welcome Archbishop Valles’ call for accountability amidst the issue of corruption.

“The church serves as conscience of society, and we would like to answer his final question, as we collectively think that succession by an official equally marred with corruption such as the confidential fund is not also grounded in integrity, due process and genuine accountability,” the Alliance said.

The Alliance staged a rally Sunday afternoon along Roxas Avenue, decrying the “massive corruption” under the Marcos-Duterte administration, describing the former allies under UniTeam in the 2022 Presidential elections, as the “king and queen of corruption.”

Ringing of Bells

Meanwhile, Bishop Raul B. Dael of the Diocese of Tandag is asking parishes, chapels, and households to ring their bells for five minutes every 8:00 PM starting November 30, 2025, the First Sunday of Advent, until the Fourth Sunday of Advent.

Bishop Dael is encouraging the faithful to pause nightly to pray and reflect, calling the gesture “God’s gentle call for unity and national renewal.”

Bushop Dael said the Advent bell-ringing is both a spiritual act and a reminder of the Church’s call to uphold truth and justice in public life.

“Ang pag bagting sa mga kampana usa ka tawag gikan sa ginoo alang kanatong tanan, nga moduyog sa pag ampo ug molihok alang sa kabag-uhan sa atong nasud (The ringing of the bells is a call from God for all of us, to join in prayer and action for the transformation of our nation),” Bishop Dael said. (Carolyn O. Arguillas, with a report from Queenie Casio / MindaNews)