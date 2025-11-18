VM Rigo says grandpa told him to do what is right for Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/November 18) – Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II said his grandfather, former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, told him to continue what he has done for the City of Davao.

Rigo told reporters on the sidelines of the “EXTRA + Ordinary: Vice Presidents of the Philippines” at SM City Davao on Monday that he received pieces of advice on how to lead Davao from his grandfather, who is currently detained at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

As a neophyte politician from Davao’s most influential political clan, Rigo said the former President told him to focus on addressing what Davao needs.

Vice Mayor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II at the launch of “EXTRA + Ordinary: Vice Presidents of the Philippines” at SM City Davao on Monday. (MindaNews photo by Antonio L. Colina IV)

“Just do what is right, and never forget the people of Davao. Not only in Davao, but also in the Philippines,” Rigo said, quoting his grandfather.

Members of the Duterte family, including Vice President Sara Duterte, have frequently visited the former President since his arrest on March 12, 2025, and subsequent detention at the ICC, where he faces charges for crimes against humanity.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte and his nephew, Rigo, who were elected vice mayor and 1st District councilor, respectively, in the last elections on May 12, 2025, assumed the positions of mayor and vice mayor respectively in an acting capacity on June 30, after the former President failed to take his post as the duly elected mayor of Davao.

Section 44 of the Local Government Code provides the rule on succession in case of a permanent vacancy in the office of the mayor or vice mayor, stating that the vice mayor shall assume the mayoralty while the highest‑ranking member of the Sanggunian shall become the vice mayor.

Meanwhile, Section 11 of the Omnibus Election Code establishes a six‑month window from proclamation within which an elected official must take his oath of office. Otherwise, the position shall be declared permanently vacant.

Effective November 13, or six months from June 30, Sebastian and Rigo assumed the positions of mayor and vice mayor through succession.

Rigo added that he and Sebastian have yet to finalize the date of their oath-taking, which may take place either before the end of the month or in December.

As the new vice mayor, Rigo said that he would prioritize legislation to strengthen education and health, noting that both remain issues for the local government of Davao.

The Duterte family has ruled Davao for nearly four decades.

Before he was elected President in 2016, the patriarch served as mayor from 1988 to 1998, representative of the first district from 1998 to 2001, mayor again from 2001 to 2010, vice mayor from 2010 to 2013, and mayor from 2013 to 2016.

His daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, served as vice mayor from 2007 to 2010, mayor from 2010 to 2013, and was elected mayor again for two terms from 2016 to 2022.

Paolo Duterte, Rigo’s father and the eldest child of the former President, served as barangay chair of Catalunan Grande from 2007 to 2013, vice mayor from 2013 until his resignation on December 25, 2017, and first district representative since 2019.

Paolo’s resignation came months after he and lawyer Manases Carpio, husband of Sara, were implicated in a P6.4-billion shabu shipment from China that was discovered inside five metal cylinders in Valenzuela City.

January, who is Paolo’s wife, replaced him as barangay chair of Catalunan Grande and became president of the Liga ng mga Barangay-Davao City chapter, earning her a seat in the city council.

Sebastian served as vice mayor from 2019 to 2022 and has been mayor since 2022. Paolo’s eldest son, Omar, served as barangay chair of Buhangin from 2023 to 2025 before being elected as Davao City’s 2nd District Representative in the May 2025 elections. (Antonio L. Colina IV/ MindaNews)