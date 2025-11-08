‘Uwan’ heading northwest but several coastal areas in Mindanao included in storm surge warning

MALAYBALAY CITY (MindaNews / 08 November) – Low-lying or exposed coastal communities of Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands in the northeastern seaboard of Mindanao are among the areas where there’s a high risk of “life-threatening and damaging storm surge with peak heights exceeding 3.0 meters within the next 48 hours” due to typhoon Uwan, state weather bureau Pagasa said in its 11 a.m. advisory on Saturday.

Pagasa also warned of storm surge with heights of up to 2.0 meters in the seaboards of Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga del Norte, and Sarangani, and in northern and western seaboards of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

The agency advised mariners of motorbancas and similarly sized vessels to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigation under these conditions.

Uwan is forecast to move west northwestward Saturday and Sunday before turning generally more northwestward on Monday.

Uwan, which is forecast to intensify into a super typhoon, may make landfall over the southern portion of Isabela or the northern portion of Aurora Sunday evening or Monday early morning.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the center of Typhoon Uwan was estimated based on all available data at 680 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar or 760 km East of Catarman, Northern Samar, according to Pagasa.

It is moving westward at 35 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 170 km/h. (MindaNews)