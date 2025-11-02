‘Tino’ intensifies into a severe storm; landfall expected over Dinagat Islands or Eastern Samar

SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 02 November) – Officials and residents of the Caraga region, particularly in Dinagat Islands province and Surigao del Norte are busy preparing for ‘Tino’ which has intensified into a severe tropical storm as of the 5 p.m. advisory on Sunday of the state weather bureau, and is expected to make “initial landfall over Eastern Samar or Dinagat Islands” late Monday evening (November 3) or early Tuesday morning (November 4).

Tropical Cyclone Signal 1 has been hoisted over Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte in Mindanao and in Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Camotes Islands, according to Tropical Cyclone Bulletin 2 of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). It said the possibility of ‘Tino’ reaching a super typhoon category is “not ruled out based on alternate scenarios and climatological data.”

From its landfall over Eastern Samar or Dinagat, ‘Tino’ is expected to traverse Visayas and northern Palawan before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday, November 5 morning or afternoon.

Dinagat Islands Governor Nilo Demerey, Jr. stressed the need to prepare for the storm. He told residents in a video message that according to projections, Tino will pack winds of 120 kph and “murag maigo kita” (we will likely be hit).

He said ‘Tino’s’ strength is similar to Typhoon Odette’s (Rai) in December 2021 and its trajectory is similar to the path taken by Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in November 2012.

As of the 5 p.m. bulletin, ‘Tino’ was estimated at 805 km East of Eastern Visayas, moving westward at 30 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

PAGASA said ‘Tino’ is forecast to continuously intensify and may reach typhoon category within the next 24 hours. “Furthermore, it will likely make its initial landfall at or near peak intensity (currently forecasted around 150-165 km/h maximum winds with higher gustiness).”

It also noted that “rapid intensification” within the next 48 hours is likely d that the possibility of reaching super typhoon category is “not ruled out based on alternate scenarios and climatological data.”

It also said that while the passage over country will trigger a slight weakening, ‘Tino’ is expected to remain as a typhoon throughout its passage over the country.



In Surigao del Norte, Governor Robert Lyndon Barbers said they are “on heightened monitoring” and that the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council met Sunday.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) Caraga issued a travel advisory urging tourists to avoid island-hopping and water activities beginning Monday. Tourists were advised to stay updated via advisories from the DOT and Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

In General Luna, Surigao del Norte, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC) convened an emergency meeting Saturday afternoon, presided over by Vice Mayor Romina Rusillon Sajulga, to finalize contingency plans and activate the Incident Command System (ICS).

The LGU is now coordinating with barangays, civil society groups, and government agencies to ensure community preparedness and safety for residents, workers, and tourists.

This development was posted Sunday morning on LGU General Luna Facebook page.

The Philippine Coast Guard Station Surigao del Norte (PCG-SDN) has temporarily suspended all sea travel in the province and surrounding island routes, including to Siargao Island.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has likewise placed all its field offices on full alert, with 558,098 family food packs (FFPs) prepositioned in warehouses nationwide—including 81,989 packs in the Caraga Region—under the “Buong Bansa Handa (BBH)” program.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said the highest wind signal that will likely be hoisted throughout ‘Tino’s’ passage is Wind Signal No. 4. (Chris V. Panganiban with reports / MindaNews)