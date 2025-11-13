Tandag City boosts emergency preparedness with quake, tsunami drill

TANDAG CITY (MindaNews / 13 Nov) — It’s as if there was real emergency at the city hall here on Wednesday as the city government, through the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), conducted a mock earthquake and tsunami drill.

Tandag City rescuers attend to a “victim” during the earthquake and tsunami drill at City Hall on Wednesday (12 November 2025). MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIO

The activity, which followed a preparatory practice drill held Tuesday, is part of the city’s continuing efforts to enhance readiness among government employees and develop a strong network of trained first responders and safety officers in every office.

All city government personnel actively participated in the simulation, which tested proper evacuation procedures and emergency coordination protocols.

According to Reyveen John Geli, officer-in-charge of the CDRRMO, the initiative underscores the city’s proactive stance toward disaster preparedness.

“This training is about saving lives and empowering our people to act during emergencies,” Geli said. “We want every Tandaganon to be ready and confident when disaster strikes.”

The drill included a building evacuation simulation and a “slide for life” emergency descent exercise, conducted under the guidance of the local office of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the direct supervision of Insp. Bomen T. Lofranco, acting city fire marshal.

With guidance from the Bureau of Fire Protection, Tandag rescuers perform a building evacuation simulation during the earthquake and tsunami drill at City Hall on Wednesday (12 November 2025). MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIO

Tandag City’s proactive measures were evident in the recent series of earthquakes and tsunami warnings, during which evacuation efforts were carried out smoothly as residents demonstrated discipline and cooperation.

Barangays across the city have been proactive in creating evacuation plans, establishing family-level readiness initiatives, and promoting the maintenance of household emergency “Go Bags.”

Aside from earthquakes, Geli identified tropical cyclones and storm surges as the city’s primary natural hazards as 17 of Tandag’s 21 barangays are coastal and tsunami-prone, while vehicular and road accidents remain the most frequent emergencies managed by local responders.

He expressed gratitude to partner agencies, stakeholders, and the local media for their consistent support of Tandag City’s disaster resilience programs. “Kung may kahibalo, layo sa peligro,” he added, stressing that knowledge and preparedness are key to saving lives. (Queenie Casio / MindaNews)