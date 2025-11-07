Solar power lights up 13 villages in Basilan

Streets in 13 barangays of Maluso in Basilan are now lit with solar power. Photo courtesy of the Municipal Government of Maluso

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 07 November) – Solar-powered streetlights have been installed in 13 out of 20 barangays of Maluso town in Basilan Thursday, according to provincial information officer Richard Falcatan.



In a phone interview, Falcatan said the installation of the solar lighting system marks a significant step toward promoting renewable energy use and improving public safety, especially in remote and off-grid areas.



He said the well-lit roads and public spaces will reduce the risks of accidents and crime while fostering greater social and economic activity after dark.

“Mayor Kaiser Hataman of Maluso is proving that actions speak louder than words. He has quietly illuminated 13 of 20 barangays with solar-powered streetlights, bringing light to previously dark areas,” he said.



He added the project shows Mayor Kaiser Hataman’s commitment to the safety and well-being of his constituents. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)