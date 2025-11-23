SK Governor says province spent only P10-M for Kalimudan Festival

SULTAN KUDARAT (MindaNews / 23 November) — The provincial government of Sultan Kudarat spent only PhP 10 million pesos for the week-long Kalimudan Festival 2025, as the rest of the expenses were paid for by partners and sponsors, Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu said.

The governor did not say how much was the total amount spent on the fireworks display and guest performers SB 19, BGYO, Sandara Park, beauty pageant, and agricultural fairs, among others.

Though not directly naming the province of Sultan Kudarat, Pinoy Rap Radio, a social media page in Facebook, criticized local governments for spending “millions on beauty pageants instead of providing better public service is not acceptable.”

Citing the Sultan Kudarat Annual Investment Plan, Mangudadatu said the province allocated only PHP 10 million for the event. And it was our “way of opening the province for investors and development collaborations,” he said on Saturday.

The governor of Sultan Kudarat says the provincial government spent only P10 million for the week-long festival and the rest was through sponsorships and partnerships. Photo courtesy of SK Provincial Government

The governor said he got the support of the private sector, including partners, producers, and sponsors who believe in his advocacy to use the festival as a magnet for investment and tourism.

“Kalimudan” is a Maguindanaon word that means “gathering” or “coming together.” This year’s Kalimudan Festival is the 27th.

Mangudadatu said local government units (LGUs) should not settle for mediocrity. Under his leadership, he claims there is no corruption, no “ghost projects,” and no substandard services.

He said medical and social services were also conducted during the festival, including distribution of prosthetic legs and arms to 128 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and hearing aids to 1,000 beneficiaries.

A Provincial Farmers and Fisherfolk Day was also held where at least 500 attendees were given PhP 1,000 each as “Kalimudan allowance.” Mangudadatu also announced PHP 947.6 million in interventions from the Department of Agriculture (DA) to boost local production.

“This is not just about festivities and activities. It is all about serving our people, having fun, and at the same time, challenging ourselves to do more for our community,” Mangudadatu said. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)