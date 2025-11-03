Signal 4 hoisted over Dinagat, Siargao, Bucas Grande

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 03 November) – Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 4 has been hoisted across areas in Mindanao that were hardest hit by super typhoon Odette (Rai) in December 2021 — Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands – as severe tropical storm ‘Tino’ (Kalmaegi) intensified into a typhoon, according to Tropical Cyclone Bulletin 7 issued at 2 p.m. by the state weather bureau.

These were the same areas placed under Storm Signal 4 on December 16, 2021, just before ‘Odette’ made landfall in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte at 1:30 p.m. and at 3:10 p.m. in Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands. ‘Odette’ would make seven more landfalls – six in the Visayas and one in Palawan.

Satellite image courtesy of Pagasa-DOST

The 2 p.m. bulletin said ‘Tino’ is expected to move generally westward for the next 24 hours and may make its initial landfall over the vicinity of the southern portion of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, or Dinagat Islands Monday night or early Tuesday morning, the bulletin issued at 2 p.m. by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

After the landfall, ‘Tino’ is expected to traverse Visayas and northern Palawan before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday afternoon and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday morning.

PAGASA said the center of Typhoon ‘Tino’ as of the 2 p.m. bulletin was estimated at 235 km east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving westward at 25 km/h and packing maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 150 km/h.

It warned of “heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge” in localities outside the landfall point and the forecast confidence cone.

It said ‘Tino’ is forecast make its initial landfall at or near peak intensity — currently forecasted around 150-165 km/h maximum winds with higher gustiness –and rapid intensification within the next 24 hours is likely.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said “the possibility of reaching super typhoon category is not ruled out based on alternate scenarios and climatological data.”

This was taken out in the 2 p.m. bulletin.

In the 11 a.m. advisory, the areas now under Signal 4 were still under Signal 3.

Typhoon signals

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal 4 has been hoisted over Dinagat Islands and Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands while the rest of Surigao del Norte has been placed under Signal 3.

PAGASA raised Signal 2 over the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, Tago, San Miguel, Marihatag, Cagwait, Bayabas, City of Tandag), the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Remedios T. Romualdez, Magallanes), and Camiguin.

The rest of Surigao del Sur, the central portion of Agusan del Sur (Bayugan City, Prosperidad, Esperanza, San Luis, Talacogon, San Francisco, Rosario), the rest of Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, and the northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao), the

northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Baliangao, Plaridel, Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Lopez Jaena, Concepcion, Oroquieta City, Aloran), and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Sibutad, Rizal, Dipolog City, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Polanco, Dapitan City, Piñan, La Libertad, Mutia, Jose Dalman) have been placed under Signal 1.

‘Odette’ death toll

Super tyhooon ‘Odette’ claimed 406 lives in the seven regions affected in the country, three of them in Mindanao – Regions 9, 10 and Caraga. Eighty persons died in these three regions – 71 in Caraga region, eight in Region 10 and one in Region 9, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s last Situational Report on ‘Odette’ on January 21, 2022.

Of 1,265 injured in the seven regions, 530 were from Mindanao – 508 in Caraga, 20 in Region 10 and two in Region 9. Five of 65 reported missing in the seven regions, were from Caraga.

Of 233 roads destroyed by ‘Odette,’ 48 were from Mindanao – 27 in Region 10 and 21 in Caraga.

A total of 1,375,007 houses were destroyed in 10 regions. 171,675 were in Mindanao: 164,142 in Caraga; 7,226 in Region 10; 239 in Region 9; 73 in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao; two in Region 11 and one in Region 12.

Meanwhile, heavy rains ahead of the expected landfall of STS Tino have already submerged portions of the national highway in Barangay Tagmamarkay in Tubay, Agusan del Norte, rendering it impassable to all types of vehicles for several hours.

The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) of Tubay reported in their Facebook post that floodwaters with strong currents cut off traffic at around 1 PM Monday.

“The road is not passable for everyone’s safety. Our responders are on-site for continuous monitoring and assessment. We strongly advise motorists to avoid the area and take alternative routes,” the advisory read.

By 3 PM, the flood began to subside, allowing large vehicles to pass through Purok 2 of the national highway. However, the MDRRMO warned that small and light vehicles should refrain from crossing due to strong currents and the possibility of water levels rising again.

“Our team, together with partner frontline agencies, is continuously monitoring and managing the situation to ensure everyone’s safety,” the MDRRMO said in a follow-up advisory.

Evacuation operations are ongoing as responders move residents from flooded areas to safer ground. The MDRRMO urged those living in low-lying and flood-prone communities to evacuate early, noting that night-time rescue operations are more dangerous.

In Surigao del Sur, Governor Johnny T. Pimentel has assured residents that the provincial government is actively coordinating with LGUs and response agencies to ensure preparedness. He directed all provincial and national offices to maintain 24-hour emergency monitoring and to implement preemptive evacuation if necessary.

Several local governments in Surigao del Sur—including City of Tandag City , Municipalities of Tago, Bayabas, Lanuza, Lianga, Marihatag, San Agustin, Hinatuan, Cagwait, Carrascal, Cantilan, Carmen, Lanuza, and Cortes—have suspended classes and work until further notice and enforced no-sail and no-swimming policies as precautionary measures.

Residents are urged to stay indoors, remain vigilant, and follow official advisories as emergency teams continue readiness operations to safeguard lives and property throughout Surigao del Sur. (Carolyn O. Arguillas with reports from Queenie Casio and Chris Panganiban / MindaNews)