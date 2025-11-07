Senior dies in Davao fire, sibling injured

Photo courtesy of Davao City Fire District

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 07 November) – A fire at a two-story prayer house along Aurora Quezon Street, Barangay 33-D, Davao City early Friday morning claimed the life of a 65-year-old woman and left her 73-year-old sibling injured, according to authorities.

Capt. Hazel Caballero, Davao City Police Office spokesperson, said in a statement sent to reporters via Facebook Messenger that the female victims were residents of the prayer house known as “The Loved Flock.”

She said investigators from the C.B. Bangoy Sr. Fire Station are still determining the cause of the fire.

Fire Inspector Frances Marie Sendrijas, chief of the public information unit of the Davao City Fire District, said the fire was reported at 4:53 a.m. and extinguished almost an hour later, at 5:44 a.m.

She said the person who died in the incident was 65 years old, while the injured individual was 73, and was brought to Southern Philippines Medical Center for treatment.

She said the structure was partially destroyed, with investigators estimating the cost of the damage at P350,000. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)