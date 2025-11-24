Sea voyages, classes suspended in Caraga as Verbena brings heavy rains

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews/ November 24)– Sea voyages, classes, and some government work across the Caraga Region were suspended on Monday, November 24, 2025, as Tropical Depression (TD) Verbena continued to move westward toward northeastern Mindanao, bringing heavy rainfall and the threat of strong winds.

The Coast Guard Station Surigao del Norte (CGS-SDN) announced the temporary suspension of voyages of all vessels and watercraft of any type or tonnage traveling from mainland Surigao del Norte to affected areas.

Image courtesy of DOST-PAGASA

The advisory followed the release of Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 1 by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA) at 5:00 a.m., which placed several areas in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1.

Despite the suspension, CGS-SDN clarified that roll-on/roll-off (RORO) vessels traveling between Surigao Port and San Jose Port in Dinagat Islands, and those plying the Lipata–San Ricardo route, may be allowed to sail under strict conditions.

These include prohibiting the boarding of passengers except for the drivers of rolling cargoes, allowing only rolling cargoes without dangerous goods, and limiting operations to RORO vessels above 300 gross tonnage.

The Coast Guard also reminded all vessels permitted to sail to remain vigilant and continuously monitor weather updates.

On land, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) of Agusan del Norte suspended classes at all levels across the province on Monday as heavy rains continued.

Butuan City Mayor Lawrence Fortun also ordered the suspension of classes at all levels and work in all government agencies due to rainfall brought by TD Verbena. He likewise encouraged private companies to halt operations for safety.

Across Agusan del Sur, the local governments of San Luis, Loreto, Prosperidad, Talacogon, La Paz, Bayugan City, Esperanza, San Francisco, and Sta. Josefa declared a suspension of classes in both public and private schools.

In Surigao del Norte, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) advised city and municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils to decide on suspensions based on conditions in their respective areas. Several LGUs, including Dapa, General Luna, Placer, Burgos, Malimono, Tubod, and Claver, have already suspended classes.

Surigao del Sur followed with class suspensions in the municipalities of Lanuza, Marihatag, Cantilan, San Miguel, and Tandag City, affecting both public and private schools.

In Dinagat Islands, Tubajon, Loreto, San Jose, and Libjo suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools.

In its 8:00 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA reported that Verbena maintained its strength as it continued its westward movement over the Philippine Sea.

As of 7:00 a.m., the center of the tropical depression was estimated at 290 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour.

Several areas in Caraga, including Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte with Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern municipalities of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, and the northern portion of Agusan del Sur including Sibagat, remained under TCWS No. 1, indicating strong winds with minimal to minor threats to life and property.

DOST-PAGASA also issued a heavy rainfall outlook due to Verbena in Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands, with a forecast of 100–200 mm of rainfall. Potential impacts include numerous flooding events, especially in urbanized, low-lying, or river-adjacent areas, and landslides in highly susceptible locations.

According to PAGASA’s track forecast, Verbena is expected to move west-northwestward and may make landfall or pass close over northeastern Mindanao by Monday afternoon.

It is projected to cross the Visayas and the northern portion of Palawan from Monday until Wednesday, November 26, before emerging over the West Philippine Sea, where it may potentially intensify into a tropical storm.

PAGASA urged the public and local disaster risk reduction and management offices to take necessary precautions to protect life and property, especially those living in areas highly susceptible to floods and landslides. Residents were advised to comply with evacuation orders and instructions issued by their local officials. (Ivy Marie Mangadlao/MindaNews)